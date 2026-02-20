An 18-year-old visitor assaulted a security officer at Greater Accra Regional Hospital during visiting hours

The incident occurred on February 18, 2026, leading to the security officer being knocked unconscious

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital management vows to uphold staff safety, condemning all acts of violence against personnel

Management of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital has confirmed an assault on one of its security officers while on duty by a visitor to the hospital.

The attack occurred on February 18, 2026, at about 7:28 p.m. at the Labour Ward.

According to a statement on Facebook, the security officer instructed an 18-year-old visitor, Gabriel Dimson, who was accompanying his mother and a friend, to move to the reception area, as standing at the ward entrance outside approved visiting hours was not permitted.

3News reported that Dimson allegedly refused to comply, pushed the officer to the ground, and physically assaulted him.

The officer fell unconscious but was immediately attended to by doctors on duty.

The incident was reported to the Ghana Police Service at the Adabraka District Police Command.

The suspect has been arrested, and authorities are conducting investigations for prosecution.

“Our security officers play a critical role in enforcing Hospital policies designed to protect patients, visitors, and healthcare workers."

Public hospitals are currently dealing with a lot of criticism after a 29-year-old engineer, Charles Amissah, died after three government hospitals, including the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, denied him emergency care.

Earlier this week, tensions erupted at the Mamprobi Polyclinic following reports that a newborn baby had gone missing shortly after being delivered. The baby was later found, and a suspect was arrested.

Past altercation at Greater Accra Regional Hospital

Client conduct at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital has sparked concerns about the safety of health workers on duty.

Most notably, activist Ralph St Williams courted controversy after a confrontation with a nurse at the hospital.

Ralph stormed the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in August 2025, accusing the staff of being unprofessional in their performance of their duties.

He claimed patients at the hospital were not receiving adequate care. Ralph was later accused by one of the nurses of assault, which he vehemently denied.

Ralph St Williams was accused of assaulting a nurse at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital. Credit: GARH, Ridge/Ralph De FellowGhanaian

The issue was investigated by a committee, which said there was no evidence supporting the nurse's claim of assault.

The nurse had claimed her shoulder was dislocated during the altercation.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Tony Goodman, the incident at Ridge Hospital was caused by a clear lack of understanding of emergency protocols.

Ralph sued by Rigde Hospital nurse

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ralph St. Williams was served a writ of summons by lawyers for Rejoice Tsotso Bortei.

According to the court documents circulating on social media, Rejoice sued him for GH¢7 Million, alleging assault and defamation.

Many people weighed in on the incident, while others shared their views after analysing the trading video, and others also advised her.

