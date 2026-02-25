Government Cautions Ghanaians Against Non-Essential Travel to Mexico

The Government of Ghana has issued a travel advisory urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Mexico following escalating violence in several states

The unrest reportedly follows a major security operation that led to the death of alleged cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, alias El Mencho

Ghanaians residing in affected areas have been advised to remain vigilant, limit travel, and stay in close contact with the Ghana Embassy in Washington, DC

The Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has issued a travel advisory urging Ghanaians to avoid non-essential travel to Mexico.

The advisory, issued on Wednesday, 25 February 2026, also cautioned Ghanaians residing in the North American country to be extra careful.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, cautions Ghanaians against non-essential travel to Mexico. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

This follows escalating tensions in parts of Mexico after a major security operation carried out by military forces on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

The operation reportedly resulted in the death of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as El Mencho, identified as the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the incident has been followed by coordinated retaliatory attacks by cartel elements across several Mexican states, raising safety concerns for foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

Ghanaians in Mexico urged to limit movement

In the advisory circular, the government urged Ghanaian citizens in affected areas to limit their movement, remain vigilant, and avoid non-essential travel until the situation stabilises.

The circular indicated that the unrest had been marked by armed clashes, road blockades, and the burning of vehicles, leading to casualties and significant disruption to daily life.

“In view of the unfolding situation in Mexico, following the operation by Mexican security forces on February 22, 2026, which resulted in the death of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, otherwise known as El Mencho (leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel), and the coordinated cartel retaliation across multiple states in Mexico, the Government of Ghana wishes to advise Ghanaian nationals travelling to or residing in any of the affected cities in Mexico to exercise extreme caution in their movements and refrain from non-essential travel,” the advisory read.

“The affected states include Jalisco, Baja California, Colima, Guanajuato, Michoacán, and Oaxaca. The unrest has been characterised by armed clashes, arson attacks on vehicles, and road blockades, which have caused casualties and significant disruption to daily activities,” it added.

Read the Facebook post shared by Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, below:

Consequently, Ghanaian citizens in the affected jurisdictions have been advised to maintain communication with the Ghana Embassy in Washington, D.C., which is concurrently accredited to Mexico, for assistance if the need arises, through the hotline: +1 (202) 709 0568.

Mexico postpones football matches due to the unrest that broke out after El Mencho's killing. Image credit: Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu.

Source: UGC

Mexico postpones matches after El Mencho killing

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that four major football matches had been postponed in Mexico after the army killed cartel boss El Mencho near Guadalajara.

Top-flight fixtures, second-division games, and an international friendly were called off amid security fears, raising concerns about Mexico’s World Cup readiness.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh