Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s Mexico Prophecy Resurfaces After El Mencho’s Death
Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s Mexico Prophecy Resurfaces After El Mencho’s Death

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine reviewed by  Bruce Douglas
  • A prophecy about Mexico issued by the powerful Ghanaian prophet, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, seemed to have been fulfilled
  • The video, originally recorded on January 11, 2026, but shared on February 24, showed him warning about cartel violence in Mexico
  • Amoako Attah received widespread praise on social media after his prophecy resurfaced, with a few critics expressing scepticism

A prophecy by Ghanaian preacher Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, predicting the ongoing chaos in Mexico, has resurfaced and sparked conversations online.

On February 23, reports emerged that the infamous Mexican cartel leader El Mencho, whose real name is Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, had been killed.

The BBC reported that the country's most wanted man and the leader of the feared Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) died during a security operation to arrest him.

After the prominent cartel leader's death, his organisation went on a large-scale retaliatory operation, setting cars alight, building roadblocks, and attacking security forces in eight Mexican states.

Apostle Amoako Attah’s Mexico prophecy resurfaces

In a video shared to his TikTok account on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, the Ghanaian man of God shared a concerning prophecy about the country of Mexico.

In the video, originally recorded on January 11, he stated that he had a vision in which God took him to the North American country, which was engulfed by chaos.

Amoako Attah warned that this signified trouble for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup in June and July, which is to be hosted by Canada, the USA, and Mexico.

He stated that the cartels were going to cause issues in the country, and these attacks would go on until the World Cup and seriously harm its organisation.

“I am seeing something. I found myself in Mexico, and this was what happened: I have never seen a World Cup that has been so much under attack. No World Cup has been under attack like this coming one. What I am about to say is very serious and very dangerous, the cartels have targeted Mexico,” the man of God said.

The video then transitioned to recent reports covering the cartel violence engulfing Mexico, leading the man of God to declare his prophecy had been fulfilled.

Below is the TikTok video showing Apostle Amoako Attah’s prophecy.

Reactions to Amoako Attah’s Mexico prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video shared by Apostle Francis Amoako Attah predicting cartel violence in Mexico.

User Wildness Warrior said:

"The seer of our time."

Nana Osei Hyiaman🟡⚫️🟢 wrote:

"My problem is why do we only get to watch these videos after the incident happens?"

Richman commented:

"I have postponed the World Cup to 2099."

☮️🕊️ said:

"May God bless you with your good work 🙏🙏."

Adu Kofi wrote:

"This man is serious oo."

Michael Asiedu commented:

"What a blessing to have this man in Africa."
Amoako Attah's Donald Trump prophecy fulfilled

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Amoako Attah's prophecy about Donald Trump seemed to have also been fulfilled.

In a February 15 video, the preacher warned that there would be an assassination attempt against a 'prominent world leader'.

