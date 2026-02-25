FIFA say 2026 World Cup matches would only be relocated as a last resort despite security concerns in Mexico

The tournament will be co-hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States, with the opener set for the Estadio Azteca

Unrest followed reports of the death of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader, prompting FIFA Mexico to stress ongoing coordination with authorities to ensure public safety

World football’s governing body, FIFA, has reportedly addressed speculation over whether any matches at the 2026 World Cup could be moved amid growing security concerns.

The 2026 tournament is set to be staged across three host nations - Mexico, Canada and the United States - marking the first time the competition will be jointly hosted by three countries.

Source: Getty Images

The opening fixture will see Mexico face South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

However, as preparations continue, concerns have intensified following recent gang-related violence in Mexico.

Reports on Sunday claimed that the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), known as ‘El Mencho’ - formerly Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes - was killed during a major security operation.

In the aftermath of his reported death, unrest broke out in several areas, with cartel-linked incidents flaring up in cities including Guadalajara and Aguascalientes.

With World Cup matches scheduled to take place in Guadalajara, questions have been raised about public safety and whether fixtures could be relocated if instability continues.

In response, FIFA Mexico has insisted it is closely monitoring the situation. According to The Athletic, a spokesperson said the organisation remains in constant communication with authorities in Jalisco and will continue to follow guidance from government agencies to help maintain public safety and restore normalcy.

They also reiterated ongoing collaboration with federal, state and local officials.

US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Image credit: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

2026 World Cup matches to be relocated?

The possibility of relocating matches has inevitably been discussed. However, The Athletic reports that a source within FIFA indicated that moving World Cup games would only be considered as an absolute last resort.

Any such decision would reportedly depend on significant concerns being formally raised by safety and security officials, as well as commercial partners.

A FIFA spokesperson added that safety and security remain the top priority and expressed full confidence in all three host nations.

Meanwhile, England are scheduled to open their 2026 campaign against Croatia on June 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

