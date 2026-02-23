Four major football matches were suddenly postponed in Mexico after the army killed cartel boss “El Mencho” near Guadalajara

Top-flight Clausura fixtures, second-division games, and Mexico's friendly at Estadio Corregidora were all called off amid spiralling security fears

Roadblocks and burning vehicles took place in multiple states, raising fresh concerns about Mexico’s World Cup readiness

Four prominent football matches in Mexico were abruptly postponed on Sunday, February 22, after the Mexican army reportedly killed a notorious cartel leader in a town not far from Guadalajara, one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The disruption has affected the seventh round of the Clausura campaign in the country’s top-flight Liga MX.

Mexico postpones football matches due to the unrest that broke out after El Mencho's killing. Image credit: Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to AS, two major first-division clashes were called off: Queretaro’s men were due to face Juarez, while the highly anticipated women’s fixture between Chivas and America was also shelved.

In addition, two second-tier encounters were postponed amid escalating security concerns.

Mexico vs. Iceland friendly match cancelled

Moreover, an international friendly between the Mexico national football team and the Iceland national football team, scheduled for Wednesday at Estadio Corregidora, was likewise cancelled by the Mexican Football Federation as authorities scrambled to contain unrest, as the Strait Times noted.

The Mexican national football team. Image credit: Luis Cano/Jam Media

Source: Getty Images

It should be stated that Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco, is due to stage four World Cup matches in June 2026 at Estadio Akron.

The city is preparing to welcome global attention, with Mexico among the co-hosts alongside the United States and Canada. Several high-profile international sides are expected to feature at the venue during the tournament.

The death of El Mencho in Mexico

Meanwhile, the violence followed an operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco, where Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as “El Mencho”, was reportedly fatally wounded.

He headed the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel and reportedly died while being airlifted to Mexico City for treatment.

In the immediate aftermath of his death, suspected cartel members set vehicles ablaze and mounted roadblocks across nearly a dozen states, triggering widespread alarm and forcing sporting authorities to act swiftly, as AS covered.

According to The Straits Times, the Jalisco cartel is regarded as one of the most formidable criminal groups in the country, reportedly boasting around 19,000 members and operating in the majority of Mexico’s 32 states.

It has been designated a “Foreign Terrorist Organisation” by the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

Despite the turmoil, the Mexican Open tennis tournament is set to commence on Monday at Arena GNP Seguros in Acapulco. Organisers released a statement confirming that preparations remain on track and that the event will proceed as planned.

Fans react to violence in Mexico

Following the outbreak of violence in Mexico, supporters reacted with a mixture of concern and frustration on social media. Many praised the decision to prioritise safety by cancelling Sunday's fixtures, acknowledging the volatile atmosphere in affected regions.

@Mati said:

''And the president of Mexico does not want to fight the cartels by force, because of human rights. Good to call off the matches.''

@Nain wrote:

''Hmmm, this place is not fit to host the World Cup. FIFA must act.''

@Bolem also commented:

''The Mexican government should find something to do about the situation.''

