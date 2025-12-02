The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams for the first time, as the global football fans await another thrilling tournament

Top- ranked teams like Spain , Argentina , France , and England are positioned to avoid each other until later rounds

Six final spots are still undecided, leaving several nations on edge as they await the outcome of March 2026 play-offs

A former Ghana Premier League star has backed the Black Stars to be ready for any World Cup group

The countdown to the 2026 World Cup has reached a fever pitch as the official tournament draw is set to take place this week.

Fans across the globe are eagerly anticipating the groups for next summer’s expanded competition, especially after heavyweights like England and France secured their spots during last month’s qualification campaigns.

Ghana expects a favourable group ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw on December 5, 2025. Image credit: FIFA, Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

So far, according to FIFA, 42 teams have booked their tickets to the 2026 World Cup. Among them are first-time entrants, including Jordan, Cape Verde, Uzbekistan, and Curacao. Meanwhile, Norway and Scotland are making a long-awaited return after their last appearances in 1998.

Six additional places remain open and will be determined through UEFA and inter-confederation play-offs scheduled for March 2026. For several nations, this means a tense wait before learning which group they will compete in after the draw concludes on Friday.

Meanwhile, the 2026 tournament marks a major shift in World Cup history, being the first edition since 1998 to feature both an expanded 48-team field and a revised format.

What is the format of the 2026 World Cup draw?

The draw itself follows a system similar to European and domestic cup competitions: the 48 teams are split into four pots of 12, with each group consisting of one team from each pot.

According to the BBC, Pot 1 is made up of the three host nations, the USA, Mexico, and Canada, alongside the top nine teams in the November FIFA men’s rankings.

Teams that qualify via the second-round play-offs automatically go into Pot 4. Each play-off winner has a pre-assigned position in the draw to prevent confusion. For instance, the UEFA Path A winner, whether Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales, or Bosnia and Herzegovina, will be slotted into a predetermined group once decided.

Certain rules will shape the composition of the groups. A maximum of two European teams can be drawn together, and teams from Africa, Asia, and the Americas cannot be placed in groups with another team from their own confederation. This means Ghana cannot be placed in the same group as Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, or Senegal.

Jordan Ayew appears ready to lead Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Black Stars

Source: Twitter

Additionally, the three hosts cannot face Concacaf qualifiers like Haiti, Curacao, or Panama.

Top-ranked teams are also strategically positioned: Spain and Argentina, the world’s first- and second-ranked teams, will be kept apart until the semi-finals if both win their groups. Similarly, France and England, ranked third and fourth, are placed to avoid early encounters.

When is the 2026 World Cup draw taking place?

The 2026 World Cup draw will be held in Washington, D.C., at the Kennedy Center on Friday, December 5, starting at 5pm GMT. Fans can watch the live broadcast for free on FIFA’s official YouTube channel.

With new teams, expanded groups, and careful seeding, this year’s draw promises to set the stage for a thrilling and historic World Cup next summer.

Ghana Must be ready for any group

Meanwhile, as the 2026 World Cup draw approaches, Ghana’s national team must be prepared to face any opponent on the global stage. Former Ghana Premier League striker Stephen Manu emphasised the importance of adaptability for the Black Stars during a wide-ranging interview with YEN.com.gh.

"In tournaments like the World Cup, you never know who you will face in the group stage. Ghana must focus on preparation, discipline, and staying ready for any challenge that comes our way."

FIFA Peace prize

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA has launched a brand-new annual accolade, the FIFA Peace Prize, which will make its debut at the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington.

Meanwhile, there were speculations that United States President Donald Trump could be among the leading contenders for the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize.

Source: YEN.com.gh