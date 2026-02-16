A video of Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Jinapor, walking on crutches at the Gonjaland Youth Association’s 50th Anniversary event has sparked concern about his health

The event, held at Lancaster Accra, brought together distinguished guests and supporters who generously donated toward the upcoming celebrations

Dr Jinapor, MP for Yapei-Kusawgu, has served as Deputy Minister of Energy and was appointed Minister for Energy and Green Transition in January 2025

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A video of the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Jinapor, walking on crutches has sparked public concern about his health.

The minister was attending the launch of the Gonjaland Youth Association’s 50th Anniversary Fundraising and Dinner Night, held on Friday, February 13, 2026, at the elegant Lancaster Accra in Accra.

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, sparks public concern after attending an event on crutches. Photo credit: @greateraccragonjaland22/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The event was chaired by His Royal Majesty Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II, the Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area of Gonjaland and Vice President of the National House of Chiefs.

It brought together distinguished sons and daughters of Gonjaland, guests, patrons, and well-wishers who showed immense commitment to the Association’s vision and legacy.

The highly anticipated 50th Anniversary Congress is scheduled to take place in Buipe, in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region, during the upcoming 2026 Easter holidays.

According to reports, generous donations were made by guests in support of the upcoming celebrations, demonstrating strong unity and dedication to the development of Gonjaland.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Jinapor walking on crutches

While walking to the podium to address the gathering, Dr Jinapor was seen using crutches as he limped to the stage.

The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked concern among Ghanaians on social media, with many wondering what might have happened to the minister.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

"Yahaya Siisu said

"Oh, what happened to our minister?"

@CAN replied:

"He was involved in an accident."

@Yasco123 also said:

"Sorry, Honourable, speedy recovery."

@mr. Right commented:

"Oh, what happened to my boss?"

@NK also commented

"Eii, what happened to our lovely minister?"

@skygeesadick wrote:

"Very sorry, sir. Quick recovery from injury."

John Jinapor's political career

Dr John Jinapor is also the Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency in the Savannah Region, representing the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He has served as the MP for Yapei-Kusawgu since 2017, after winning the seat in the 2016 elections.

During John Mahama's first term as President of Ghana (2012–2016), Dr Jinapor served as the Deputy Minister of Energy.

In January 2025, he was appointed Minister for Energy and Green Transition following the swearing-in of President Mahama.

Haruna Iddrisu is discharged from the hospital after surviving a road accident, with photos of him in recovery circulating. Photo credit: Haruna Iddrisu/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Haruna Iddrisu discharged from hospital

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, had been discharged from the hospital after surviving a car accident along the Bolgatanga–Tumu road.

He and Deputy Communications Minister Mohammed Adam Sukparu were admitted to the 37 Military Hospital for care.

First photos of the minister recovering at home have surfaced online, with many Ghanaians wishing him a speedy recovery.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh