Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has clarified the challenges in paying over 13,500 newly recruited nurses

The health minister reminded that the financial clearance for the nurses expired at the end of 2024

Akandoh’s comments follow accusations from the Minority in Parliament that there was money to pay the nurses

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has blamed the challenges in paying 13,500 newly recruited nurses and midwives on the Akufo-Addo administration.

Akandoh said they were recruited without any financial backing by the previous government. The nurses have not been paid for 10 months.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh blames challenges in paying newly recruited nurses on the Akufo-Addo administration. Source: Ministry of Health, Ghana

Speaking on The Point of View, the minister again reiterated that the financial clearance for the nurses expired at the end of 2024.

“Once you issue clearance, you must make financial provision. Clearance is not just a paper… you issue clearance when indeed you can pay when you recruit the people.”

“As at the end of 31st December 2024, not a single one of the 13,500 people were on the payroll.”

The newly recruited nurses started work around August 2024, according to the minister.

He further assured that efforts have since been made to gradually absorb them into the payroll.

“I have been collaborating with the Minister responsible for Finance, and out of the 13,500, we managed to put about 7,000 of them on the payroll. So half of them were being paid.”

Akandoh’s comments follow accusations from the Minority in Parliament that the Minister was misleading health professionals about the status of financial clearances and payments.

The minority claims the previous government had already allocated funds for their payment.

It also dismissed the argument that the financial clearance issued by the Akufo-Addo government had expired and that a new one ought to be approved.

Protest from nurses over salaries

Nurses have been protesting for the past month over the delays in paying them.

Akandoh had to intervene on behalf of a staff nurse who was to face disciplinary action after some criticism of the minister during the protest.

The nurses had a demonstration on October 2, starting at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park before the protesters marched through the capital and later gathered at the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health, where petitions were presented.

Government to pay protesting health workers

Akandoh previously disclosed that salary arrears for over 13,500 health workers would be paid starting in November 2025.

He said financial clearance had been secured to pay 17,909 interns and 13,500 nurses and midwives recruited in 2024.

The minister made this known at a press conference on Monday, October 13, 2025.

Nursing Council warns nurses

YEN.com.gh reported that the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana warned nurses and midwives against unprofessional conduct and social media misuse.

The directive followed the protests by unpaid nurses demanding their salaries, and a series of allegations made by a section of the healthcare workers.

The council said such actions tarnish the profession’s image and warned of strict consequences for offenders.

