Blakk Rasta has reacted to Captain Smart's allegations regarding EOCO's seizure of Shatta Wale's Lamborghini Urus in 2025

In a video, the controversial radio presenter shared alleged evidence showing the FBI's collaboration with EOCO in the case

Blakk Rasta's latest update in Shatta Wale's case with EOCO has stirred mixed reactions from many Ghanaians online

Controversial Ghanaian media personality Blakk Rasta has shared an alleged letter from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) amid his colleague Captain Smart's recent claims about EOCO's seizure of musician Shatta Wale's yellow Lamborghini Urus.

Shatta Wale was detained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in August 2025 in connection with investigations into the purchase of his yellow 2019 Lamborghini Urus.

The dancehall musician's management announced his detention in a press statement signed by his Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sammy Baah Flex, on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

His detention caused massive public uproar, with many of his supporters storming the EOCO headquarters in Accra to demand his release.

According to an official statement from EOCO, Shatta Wale was questioned for nearly four hours and was unable to identify the person who sold him the car.

Officials from the financial crime agency had previously visited the Street Crown hitmaker's Trasacco Valley home and seized the car at the request of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Department of Justice.

The security agencies had linked Shatta Wale's car to a Ghanaian man named Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is currently serving an 86-month (seven years) jail term in the US over some financial crimes.

Shatta Wale was released from EOCO's custody in the evening on Thursday, August 21, 2025, after meeting his bail conditions, following its reduction from GH¢10 million to GH¢5 million with two sureties.

The SM boss's bail conditions also required him to report to EOCO three times a week as they continue with their investigations into the case.

Captain Smart levels allegations against EOCO boss

On Monday, February 23, 2026, Captain Smart slammed the EOCO boss, Raymond Archer, over his handling of Shatta Wale's case on his Onua Maakye morning show.

He accused the EOCO boss of harbouring hatred for the Ghanaian youth and personally writing a letter to the FBI to report the dancehall musician's Lamborghini Urus as stolen and demand its confiscation.

The Onua TV presenter claimed that the SM boss lost a deal worth over $75 million due to his case with the security agency.

Captain Smart also challenged him to release FBI documentation showing that Shatta Wale's seized Lamborghini Urus was linked to alleged criminal activity.

He insisted the vehicle was not stolen and argued that if the FBI had formally cleared the car, EOCO should make that evidence public to avoid embarrassment and settle the matter transparently.

The Facebook video of Captain Smart speaking about Shatta Wale's case with EOCO is below:

Alleged letter emerges amid Captain Smart's claims

Speaking on his Black Pot show on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, Blakk Rasta criticised Captain Smart over his allegations against Raymond Archer.

The 3FM presenter claimed that Shatta Wale purchased the alleged stolen vehicle from the embattled former Director of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene, who is currently facing prosecution for alleged corruption and financial crimes.

He showed a video of the yellow Lamborghini Urus parked alongside other luxury vehicles, the former NSB official allegedly rented out to prominent men at the Mövenpick Hotel in Accra before Shatta Wale purchased it.

Blakk Rasta also shared an excerpt from an email the FBI allegedly sent to the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, requesting assistance in their case against Nana Kwabena Amuah and his accomplices over financial crimes.

The email also showed the FBI demanding the recovery of the yellow Lamborghini Urus allegedly linked to the imprisoned US-based Ghanaian man.

The TikTok video of Blakk Rasta sharing the alleged FBI letter demanding the seizure of Shatta Wale's Lamborghini Urus is below:

Alleged FBI letter stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Astra commented:

"Captain, you got this whole thing wrong. All those lies and threats don't make sense. You need to apologise for the misinformation and sensationalism."

Class1 wrote:

"Black Rasta, stop supporting certain actions of Raymond. Some actions seem to show we hate ourselves so much as Blacks. See the case of Ofori Atta and the Russian man, which clearly tells you something."

Wayo DF said:

"Who made that guy captain over smartness?"

Shatta Wale sues Blakk Rasta for defamation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale sued Blakk Rasta on Monday, January 19, 2026, for alleged defamation.

In the writ of summons, the dancehall musician sought GH₵100 million and other reliefs from the court.

Shatta Wale's lawsuit against Blakk Rasta triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users.

