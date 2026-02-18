Karikari, the father-in-law of Ghana Gold Board CEO Sammy Gyamfi, has reportedly died after sustaining gunshot wounds during a suspected armed robbery

He passed away on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, five days after the attack on Friday, February 13, 2026

Sammy Gyamfi, a prominent lawyer and politician, married Karikari’s daughter, Irene Amankwaa Karikari, in December 2022, in a semi-private ceremony

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Karikari, the father-in-law of the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (Goldbod), Sammy Gyamfi, has reportedly died.

According to a report by Asaase Radio, he passed away on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, after sustaining gunshot wounds during a purported armed robbery at his Kumasi residence on Friday, February 13, 2026.

Sammy Gyamfi’s father-in-law reportedly murdered by armed robbers. Photo credit: Sammy Gyamfi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

"It is believed that Sammy’s father-in-law was shot by armed robbers. All necessary medical efforts were made to save his life, but Mr. Karikari could not make it. The armed robbery incident is said to have occurred in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, where the victim lived," Asaase Radio reported on its website.

Very little is known publicly about the late Karikari, however on Wednesday, 21 December 2022, he gave his daughter, Irene Amankwaa Karikari, in marriage to Sammy Gyamfi.

The couple married in a semi-private ceremony in Accra, attended by family, friends, and senior leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including John Dramani Mahama, who was then the party’s presidential candidate.

According to reports, the wedding was initially scheduled for late November 2022 but was postponed until after the NDC’s National Delegates Congress, where the groom was seeking re-election as National Communications Officer.

A brief background of Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi is a prominent Ghanaian lawyer and politician. He was appointed CEO of the Goldbod by President John Dramani Mahama in early 2025.

Under his leadership, the Goldbod has implemented reforms to streamline gold trading, improve traceability, and curb smuggling.

Before assuming this role, Sammy Gyamfi served as the National Communications Officer of the NDC, a position he still holds.

He was first elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2022 following a stellar performance. He is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s finest political communicators in the Fourth Republic.

Sympathy for Sammy Gyamfi after father-in-law's demise

Following the Asaase Radio report, which was also shared on Facebook by Gossips24 Avenue, some netizens took to the comment section to sympathise with Sammy Gyamfi.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Stella Ohenewaa Boateng said:

"They thought his son-in-law had given him gold. This is sad."

@LadyGee Geetv also said:

"Very unfortunate incident."

@Nana Oye Sandra commented:

"This is bad."

