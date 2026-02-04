Chairman Wontumi has announced his bid to become National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

He said that his decision came after seeking divine direction and consulting party elders and loved ones

The Ashanti Regional Chairman added that his ambition is to unite and strengthen the NPP ahead of the 2028 general elections

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has made a bold move that could elevate his political influence within the party.

The controversial politician, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has announced his intention to contest for the position of National Chairman in the party's forthcoming national executive elections.

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, declares his bid for the party's national chairmanship position. Photo credit: Chairman Wontumi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, Chairman Wontumi declared himself ready to serve the NPP at the highest level of its decision-making.

He disclosed that the decision was taken after consulting his Maker and seeking counsel from party elders as well as loved ones.

Describing himself as a proper grassroots person, Chairman Wontumi explained that his ambition is not personal but geared toward restoring confidence, empowering supporters of the party, and positioning the NPP to wrest power from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2028.

"A leader who is a grassroots personified, who values every member from our elders to the youthful allies, and who is willing to make the ultimate sacrifices for the party," he wrote.

"I, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), having consulted my Maker and sought the counsel of party elders, hereby declare my intention to serve as National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party. I do so not for personal ambition, but to strengthen, rebuild, and unite our great party," he further wrote.

"The road ahead will demand vision, courage, and unwavering determination. Leadership at this moment requires bravery, the courage to stand firm, make difficult decisions, and be willing to lose everything if necessary for the NPP. We are ready. We are organised. We are built for the battle ahead," he added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Chairman Wontumi's supporters welcome his chairmanship bid

Following Chairman Wontumi's declaration of intent in a letter shared on his Facebook wall, some of his supporters thronged the comment section to encourage him.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Osei Bonsu Francis said:

"Finally, the Ashanti region is free."

@Saddiq Iddrisu also said:

"Yes, it is possible our incoming national chairman. May Almighty Allah continue to always protect you, Ameen Ameen."

@Prince Mugeez Abubakari commented:

"We are ready. We are organised. We are built for the battle ahead!. This got me."

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia wins the NPP presidential primary. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Bawumia wins NPP presidential primary

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, won the NPP presidential primary.

He secured 56.48% to become the party's flagbearer for the 2028 election, at the end of the polls on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong and current MP for Abetifi, Dr Bryan Acheampong, followed Bawumia with 23.8% and 18.5% of votes, respectively.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh