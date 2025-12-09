A video of Chairman Wontumi looking frail and worn down during his December 8 appearance at the Accra High Court has stirred widespread sympathy online

The politician has been embroiled in legal challenges over his company, Akonta Mining, allegedly engaging in numerous illegal mining activities

A video of his current frail appearance has sparked discussions, particularly due to his previous appearances before the same court when he appeared overconfident

A video of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi, looking worn down and frail at the Accra High Court has stirred sympathy on social media.

The popular politician is standing trial for allegedly engaging in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Wontumi has been accused of permitting mining activities on his Samreboi concession without the requisite authorisation.

His company, Akonta Mining, allegedly breached mining and environmental laws, leading to his arrest on October 7.

After his arrest, he was granted bail of GH¢15 million with three sureties in the first case against him and GH¢10 million with two sureties in the second case against him.

As part of his bail conditions, he was barred from leaving the country and was placed on the immigration stop list at all entry and exit points of Ghana.

He was also ordered to report to the CID investigator twice a month, specifically on the first and third Monday of every month.

The NPP Chairman appeared before the Accra High Court on December 8 for the latest hearing in his case and was granted new bail conditions.

He also filed a motion to compel the state to provide additional disclosure in his ongoing illegal mining-related case, which the court turned down.

Chairman Wontumi looks frail at High Court

Following the court hearing, a video of Chairman Wontumi looking frail and disturbed by his continued legal woes stirred reactions on social media.

It showed Wontumi at the court premises after the hearing, walking with one member of his legal team and other people by his side.

In contrast to some previous appearances at the court, the usually boisterous personality appeared to be in a sad mood.

His face looked haggard, and he failed to crack a smile, while his walk lacked its usual vibrant step.

The video stirred sympathetic reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing sadness over Chairman Wontumi's current ordeal.

Chairman Wontumi flashes winning sign at court

The NPP Chairman's current look and demeanour present a stark contrast to his previous displays at the High Court.

On November 19, 2025, Chairman Wontumi appeared before the court for a previous hearing and grabbed attention on social media with a flashy exit.

As he left the courthouse, he appeared to be in a jovial mood, waving and acknowledging those who were there to show their support.

A viral video from the court showed Wontumi happily laughing, fist-pumping, and flashing signs of victory to some gathered supporters.

Pastor prays for Wontumi at court

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi received prayers from a pastor during an appearance at the Accra High Court.

In a video, a man of God fervently prayed for the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, stirring mixed reactions online.

