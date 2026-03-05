CLOGSAG has declared a nationwide strike starting Monday, March 9, 2026, urging all civil and local government staff to stay home until further notice

The action follows repeated government delays in implementing the unique salary structure and other conditions of service

The association warns that continued inaction has forced it to resort to industrial action to press for improved conditions of service

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has declared a nationwide strike, beginning Monday, March 9, 2026.

In light of this, CLOGSAG has directed its members in the Civil and Local Government Services across the country to remain at home until further notice.

In a statement addressed to the Head of Civil Service, the Head of the Local Government Service, regional secretaries of CLOGSAG, and all union members, the association stated that the strike follows its earlier notice to embark on industrial action.

The statement added that the National Executive Council (NEC) of CLOGSAG, on February 19, 2026, informed members of its intention to proceed with a nationwide strike over the government's failure to implement the unique salary structure and other conditions of service for civil and local government staff.

“As you are aware, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), on Thursday, 19th February, 2026, gave notice of the intention of its members to proceed on an industrial action,” the notice said.

CLOGSAG battles for better conditions of service

CLOGSAG has been advocating for the implementation of the unique salary structure and other conditions of service for many years.

In a reported sighted on Citinewsroom, CLOGSAG said government officials have repeatedly failed to respond to reminders from the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

The association noted that promises to roll out the new salary structure, effective 1 January 2025, have yet to be honoured.

Tracing the negotiations back to 2019, CLOGSAG's NEC said two separate Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) had been signed with government authorities but remain unimplemented.

Due to the continued delays, CLOGSAG has declared its intention to take industrial action to press for improved conditions of service.

CLOGSAG strikes over non-payment of neutrality fees

In April 2022, thousands of Ghana’s civil servants and local government staff embarked on an indefinite strike.

CLOSSAG explained that the government failed to pay what it called the “political neutrality allowance”.

The allowance was expected to be paid in February and March 2022.

The political neutrality allowance is 20% of civil servants’ basic salary paid by the government as compensation for remaining politically neutral.

The Executive Secretary, Isaac Bampoe Addo, disclosed in a letter to CLOGSAG secretaries in all the regions that the neutrality allowance was part of agreements drawn up in a Memorandum of Understanding between the union and government on January 20, 2022.

CLOSSAG stated that three months after the MoU, many attempts to get the Ministry of Finance to deliver on its end of the bargain have been unsuccessful.

CETAG strike bites hard

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) indefinite strike had halted colleges of education.

Administrative and academic activities at all 46 colleges of education have been halted due to the strike.

Students have urged lecturers to return to class as the strike threatens to disrupt the academic calendar.

