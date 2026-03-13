Veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster Chief Timothy Agboola, aka Ereke Ni Shop, has passed away

The entertainer reportedly died after a prolonged battle with illness at the hospital on Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Chief Timothy Agboola's demise has triggered sad reactions from his colleagues and fans on social media

Veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster Chief Timothy Agboola, popularly known as Ereke Ni Shop, has passed away following a battle with an illness.

Veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster Chief Timothy Agboola, aka Ereke Ni Shop, passes away after a prolonged battle with illness. Photo source: Ereke Nishop

Source: Facebook

The late veteran actor's close associate, Idris Shogbola, confirmed his untimely passing on social media on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

The Corporate Communications Secretary of the Association of Nigerian Broadcasters (ANBROAD), Akolade Adekola, also announced the news of Agboola's death in a public statement on behalf of the association’s National President, Abdulrazaq Abdulganiyu.

What happened to actor Chief Timothy Agboola?

According to reports, the late Chief Timothy Agboola passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at a private medical facility in Lagos, Nigeria, where he had been admitted for treatment.

Reports indicate that he had been battling a mysterious illness for some time, allegedly with limited financial support for his medical treatment before his death.

In their public statement, the Association of Nigerian Broadcasters (ANBROAD) mourned Agboola and described his passing as a great loss to the broadcasting and entertainment industry.

The association also offered its condolences to the late actor's family, members of ANBROAD, the Forum of Elders, and their Lagos State chapter.

Agbola's close associate, Idris Shogbola, also shared a photo of the late Yoruba actor and broadcaster and eulogised him in an emotional Facebook post.

He wrote:

"May the soul of our boss rest in peace. Par Timothy Agboola 'Ereke ni Shop'. Baba oloye Repete....A broadcaster, actor, and comedian. May God Almighty give you Eternal rest in peace, Amen. Ereke ni shop sun re ooo."

The Yoruba Films and Music Festival also mourned the loss of the late Agbola and promised to communicate information about his burial arrangements after his family releases it.

The Facebook post announcing veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster Chief Timothy Agboola, aka Ereke Ni Shop, is below:

Who was late actor Chief Timothy Agboola?

The late Chief Timothy Agboola, popularly known as Ereke Ni Shop, began his career as a renowned comedian and broadcaster in Nigeria.

The late entertainer gained prominence for his unique storytelling style, humour and promotion of the Yoruba culture.

His works often reflected Yoruba traditions and social commentary, making him a beloved figure among listeners and fans of Yoruba entertainment.

During his career, Agboola collaborated with notable entertainers, including Baba Alajeju, with some of his comedic works dating back to the 1970s.

Popular Nigerian actor Bamidele Oluwatope Saint, aka Okemesi, passes away after experiencing severe health complications. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The late entertainment personality was also widely recognised as a protégé of the late Yoruba comedy legend, Gbenga Adeboye (Funwontan).

He also worked at Faaji 106.5FM, a Lagos-based radio station known for indigenous entertainment content, where he hosted several programmes.

Agboola later ventured into the Nigerian film industry and starred in several Yoruba movies, where he regularly played comedic roles.

Chief Timothy Agboola's death stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Akingbade Damilola commented:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Joshua F. O Moses said:

"Hmm. Rest in peace, Mr Timothy Agboola."

Arowolo Ayinde wrote:

"Hmm, so sad to hear this. Ereke Baba Oloye Repete, may your gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

Comic actor Bamidele Oluwatope Saint Okemesi dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that comic actor Bamidele Oluwatope Saint Okemesi died on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

The late actor reportedly died days after falling into a coma following complications from a medicine he received at a medical facility.

Bamidele Oluwatope Saint Okemesi's demise evoked sadness among his colleagues, including Jeff 'Tony Montana' Owolewa and his fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh