Three suspects have been arrested in the murder of Kusasi Chief Abdul-Malik Azenbe in Asawase

Police in the Ashnati Region retrieved weapons while searching for an additional suspect in the ongoing investigation

The chief, who led the Kadi Divisional Area in Binduri for just three months, was killed by unknown gunmen at his home on July 22, 2025

Police have arrested three persons in connection with the killing of the Kusasi Chief in Asawase, Abdul-Malik Azenbe, in July 2025.

The suspects have been identified as Jamil Usman, Suleman Yasir Arafat, and Ashiadu Sumbeida.

Police make three arrests in connection with the death of Kusasi Chief Abdul-Malik Azenbe. Credit: Asanteman News

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Addressing the media in Bekwai on Tuesday, March 17, the Ashanti South Regional Police Commander, DCOP Joseph Hammond Nyaaba, said the suspects would be transferred to the Ashanti Regional Police Command for further investigations.

He also noted that one key suspect, identified as Illiasu, is still on the run.

“We are urging members of the public to provide credible information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect."

DCOP Nyaaba further disclosed that a cache of weapons was retrieved during the operation.

He noted that the arrests highlight the police’s intensified efforts to clamp down on violent crime in the area.

About the chief's killing

Azenbe was slain on July 22, 2025, at his residence near the Asawase F-line community centre.

According to eyewitnesses, two men arrived at the residence on a motorbike at around 8:40 pm.

One of them, armed with an AK-47 rifle, fired multiple shots at the chief before they sped off.

Azenbe, who was enskinned as Kadi Naaba just three months before his death, was first taken to the Manhyia District Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

It was unclear whether the late chief’s death is linked to the ongoing conflict between the Mamprusis and Kusasis in Bawku, Upper East Region.

However, the two tribes have been engaged in an age-old chieftaincy dispute that has led to the deaths of thousands on both sides.

Brother of the Kusasi Chief shot and killed in the Ashanti region, Abdul-Malik Azenbe, announces the death of the chief's mother. Credit: GhPage News

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Mother of Kusasi Chief in Asawase dies

YEN.com.gh reported that Azenbe's mother died shortly after his murder.

A brother of the slain chief, speaking in an interview with Ghanaian media platform GhPage, said she died shortly after being informed of the news of her son’s death.

The late chief’s sibling said he did not live with the two, but whenever he was away, he never had to worry about their mother because his late brother took very good care of her.

Source: YEN.com.gh