Freddy Blay Reportedly Arrested Over Alleged Property Destruction

Former New Patriotic Party Chairman Freddie Blay has reportedly been arrested over alleged property destruction in Kitase

Blay's arrest followed a bench warrant issued by the Akropong Circuit Court

The case in question stems from damage to a landowner's building project reported in January 2025

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Former New Patriotic Party National Chairman Freddie Blay was arrested by police executing a bench warrant from the Akropong Circuit Court over alleged property destruction.

Reports of Blay's arrest emerged on March 16, 2026.

Freddie Blay is being accused of destroying private property in Kitase. Credit: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

A video was shared on Facebook of him at the police CID headquarters.

1957 News reported that the arrest was effected on March 16 after earlier efforts by the police to apprehend him.

The case is in connection with a complaint lodged on February 1, 2025, by a landowner at Kitase in the Akuapem area.

The complainant, according to police sources, reported discovering damage to an ongoing building project on his parcel of land during a visit on January 31, 2025.

Police investigators subsequently visited the scene and arrested five individuals who were allegedly clearing the land using a backhoe machine.

During interrogation, one of the suspects reportedly implicated Blay and another individual, Nana Osae Ntifo I.

Ntifo I was arrested shortly afterwards, while Blay failed to honour an invitation from the police.

Subsequent attempts by investigators to arrest him at his residence in East Legon proved unsuccessful.

On February 5, 2026, the accused persons were formally charged.

Source: YEN.com.gh