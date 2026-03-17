Freddie Blay, former NPP National Chairman, was remanded by the Akropong Circuit Court on March 16, 2026, over a land dispute in Kitase, Eastern Region

His legal team has announced plans to appeal the remand order at the Koforidua High Court on March 17, seeking his release

Legal representative Gregory Asiedu described the remand as unjustified and expressed confidence that a higher court will grant appropriate relief

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The legal team for the former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has announced plans to challenge the remand order issued by the Akropong Circuit Court on Monday, March 16, 2026.

According to them, an appeal will be filed on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at the Koforidua High Court in an attempt to quash the remand order and secure their client’s release.

Former NPP Chairman, Freddie Blay. heads to Koforidua High Court to challenge remand order. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Freddie Blay was arrested and subsequently remanded on March 16, 2026, after he was arraigned before the Akropong Circuit Court in connection with a dispute involving a parcel of land located at Kitase in the Eastern Region.

According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, an individual claiming ownership of the land filed a complaint with the police, accusing Freddie Blay of engaging in unlawful activity.

Following this, the police invited the former NPP national chairman for questioning, which escalated and led to his arrest.

After hearing the preliminary details of the case, the presiding judge reportedly ordered that Freddie Blay be placed on remand pending investigations.

Addressing the media after the court proceedings, Gregory Asiedu, a legal representative of Freddie Blay, described the development as unfortunate, saying that the decision to remand their client was not justified under the circumstances.

He consequently disclosed that the legal team has already begun preparations to challenge the ruling, expressing confidence that a higher court will review the matter and grant appropriate relief.

“The appeal will be filed at the High Court in Koforidua,” he stated, explaining that they intend to seek a review of the remand order and request bail for their client.

State capture allegations against Freddy Blay's family

In 2024, Blay fought off allegations of state land capture against his family.

Blay has demanded a retraction and apology from the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the management of TV3, and Johnnie Hughes for allegedly defaming him and his family with such claims.

Ablakwa accused Blay's sons of illegally taking possession of the beachfront of the Labadi Beach Hotel.

According to the MP at the time, the Blay brothers' actions were tantamount to state capture.

However, reacting to Ablakwa’s accusations, Blay insisted that his children legitimately acquired portions of the beachfront from the La Traditional Council, not the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Freddie Blay rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention after court remand him on Monday, March 16, 2026. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Freddie Blay rushed to hospital

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Freddie Blay had been transferred to hospital for urgent medical attention shortly after being remanded by the Circuit Court.

He was arrested over alleged property destruction linked to a complaint by a landowner in Kitase, Akuapem.

Police said the investigation also involved the arrest of five individuals and implicated another person, Nana Osae Ntifo I.

Source: YEN.com.gh