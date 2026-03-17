Former NPP National Chairman Freddie Blay has been transferred to hospital for urgent medical attention shortly after being remanded by the Circuit Court

He was arrested over alleged property destruction linked to a complaint by a landowner in Kitase, Akuapem

Police said the investigation also involved the arrest of five individuals and implicated another person, Nana Osae Ntifo I

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Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has reportedly been transferred to hospital for urgent medical attention, shortly after being remanded by the Circuit Court.

Blay was arrested on Monday, March 16, 2026, by police executing a bench warrant from the Akropong Circuit Court over alleged property destruction.

Freddie Blay rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention after court remand him on Monday, March 16, 2026. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

A video shared on Facebook showed him at the police Criminal Investigations Department headquarters.

1957 News reported that the arrest was effected on March 16, following earlier efforts by the police to apprehend him.

The case relates to a complaint lodged on February 1, 2025 by a landowner at Kitase in the Akuapem area.

The complainant reported discovering damage to an ongoing building project on his parcel of land during a visit on January 31, 2025.

Police investigators subsequently visited the site and arrested five individuals who were allegedly clearing the land using a backhoe machine.

During interrogation, one of the suspects reportedly implicated Blay and another individual, Nana Osae Ntifo I. Ntifo I was arrested shortly afterwards, while Blay failed to honour an invitation from the police.

Subsequent attempts by investigators to arrest him at his residence in East Legon proved unsuccessful.

On February 5, 2026, the accused persons were formally charged.

Read the IG post below:

Who is Freddy Blay?

Frederick Armah Blay, popularly called Freddie Blay, is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician.

He was a Member of Parliament for Ellembele for and served as the First Deputy Speaker in the Fourth Parliament of Ghana.

He lost his seat in the general elections held on December 7, 2008 to Armah Kofi Buah of the NDC.

He was a member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), but resigned to join the NPP after being criticised by some CPP stalwarts for not campaigning for the CPP flagbearer Paa Kwesi Nduom, instead endorsing the NPP’s presidential candidate at the time, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Akufo-Addo later appointed him Ghana National Petroleum Commission Board chairman.

State capture allegations against Freddy Blay's family

In 2024, Blay fought off allegations of state land capture against his family.

Blay has demanded a retraction and apology from the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the management of TV3, and Johnnie Hughes for allegedly defaming him and his family with such claims.

Ablakwa accused Blay's sons of illegally taking possession of the beachfront of the Labadi Beach Hotel.

According to the MP at the time, the Blay brothers' actions were tantamount to state capture.

However, reacting to Ablakwa’s accusations, Blay insisted that his children legitimately acquired portions of the beachfront from the La Traditional Council, not the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Freddy Blay fights off allegations of state capture from Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Credit: Citi TV/Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Source: Original

Freddie Blay defends Chinese illegal miners

YEN.com.gh reported that Blay's law chambers defended Aisha Huang in her illegal mining trial.

Freddie Blay is expected to defend three suspected Chinese accomplices of the notorious galamsey Queenpin Aisha Huang.

Huang was ultimately jailed got four-and-a-half years for engaging in illegal mining.

Source: YEN.com.gh