Kpei Yayra Kate, a leading member of the NPP’s Loyal Ladies, has reportedly died after a short illness

Her passing was announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, with the group describing her as a pillar of strength and a devoted member

Tributes have since poured in from members, who have taken to social media to mourn her loss and honour her legacy

A leading member of the Loyal Ladies, a women-based group within the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kpei Yayra Kate, has reportedly passed away.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the Loyal Ladies on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, Yayra Kate died after a short illness.

Commander Kpei Yayra Kate, a leading member of the NPP’s Loyal Ladies, dies. Photo credit: Kpei Yayra Kate/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

"Today, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the passing of our beloved Commander Kpei Yayra Kate, affectionately known as Daavi Yayra. Though her illness was brief, the pain of losing such a devoted, kind, and committed member of the NPP Loyal Ladies family is deeply felt by all of us," the Loyal Ladies wrote.

The NPP's Loyal Ladies described their late Commander as the "pillar of strength" for the group.

"Daavi Yayra was more than a leader; she was a sister, a pillar of strength, and a passionate voice whose dedication and warmth touched many lives. Her service, loyalty, and spirit will never be forgotten," the post further read.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones, and all who were blessed to know her. Daavi, may your gentle soul rest peacefully. You will forever remain in our hearts," it added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Members of Loyal Ladies mourn Kate's death

Following the Facebook post by the Loyal Ladies, members of the group thronged the comment section to mourn the demise of their colleague.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Ricky Ronzy said:

"Awww, my condolences.She fought a good fight and God will keep her soul for Ghana and the NPP. Fair well my dear."

@Susie Smith also said:

"May God grant your soul eternal rest. Condolences to the family."

@Mark Angel commented:

"Hmmmmm. I can't believe this. Davi why?"

@Djkwami Woyepabenigh also commented:

"Ooohhhh hmmm may her beautiful soul rest in perfect peace."

@Bra Koffi wrote:

"Rest in peace my sister, you are indeed a strong lady."

@Susie Smith also said:

"May God grant your soul eternal rest. Condolences to the family."

Daniel Awenyue Syme. a former Deputy Upper East Regional Minister, dies. Photo credit: Jonathan A. Syme/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Former Deputy Upper East Regional Minister dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a former Deputy Upper East Regional Minister, Daniel Awenyue Syme, had passed away, confirmed by his son Jonathan A. Syme on Facebook,

Syme, who also served as Assistant Auditor-General and District Chief Executive for Buisa District, was praised for his dedication to public service and integrity

He served under President John Dramani Mahama’s first term from 2012 to 2016 and is remembered as a resilient leader whose legacy touches all who knew him.

Jonathan A. Syme further described his father as a model politician and auditor, whose legacy can be attested to by everyone who knew him.

Source: YEN.com.gh