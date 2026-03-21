RNAQ Celebrates 41st Birthday, Shares Photos Dressed Like a Traditional Ruler

Richard Nii Armah Quaye celebrated his 41st birthday in traditional attire and expressed gratitude for his journey

The wealthy entrepreneur intends to give away gold bars to 1,000 followers as he celebrates his 41st birthday

Social media users who saw the post thronged the comment section to wish the business mogul well on his birthday

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Richard Nii Armah Quaye, President of RNAQ Holdings, celebrated his 41st birthday and shared photos of himself dressed like a traditional ruler.

In the first photos he shared a day before his birthday, Richard Nii Armah Quaye said he was grateful that he got to celebrate another year.

RNAQ dresses in traditional attire for his 41st birthday photoshoot. Photo credit: @richardniiarmahquaye

Source: Facebook

"Pre-birthday boy. Proud Son of the soil. Grateful for the journey, ready for what’s next."

In the pre-birthday photos, Richard Nii Armah Quaye was dressed in an all-white attire, symbolic of Ga traditional leaders. The Bills founder is a Ga who claims to have been raised in Korle-Gono in the Greater Accra Region.

In his Facebook post on his birthday, Richard Nii Armah Quaye said his birthday has given him a deeper sense of purpose.

"A new year. A deeper sense of purpose. Happy birthday to me."

RNAQ to share gold on his birthday

The business mogul disclosed that he would give out gold bars to some of his followers on his 41st birthday.

He stated that the gold distribution will range from one gram upwards, depending on the age of the recipients.

Addressing concerns about how the 1,000 beneficiaries will be selected, RNAQ indicated that the process will be conducted by the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

The NLA will oversee a random selection process, and the names of selected fans will be projected on the day of the celebration for the collection of their gold.

Netizens celebrate RNAQ on his birthday

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Richard Nii Armah Quaye's post on social media. Read them below:

Yvonne Dzifa Bedi said:

"Here's to another year of growth and happiness. Happy birthday. March borns we rock waaa."

Dennis Sherrington Moffatt wrote:

"Blessed birthday, Any3mi. God continue to bless you in all your endeavours."

Ama Sika said:

"Happy birthday, Mr Richard. Let me wish and pass wai, na me twe me mu taan koraa me nya bi."

Ankomah Kojo Samuel wrote:

"Happy birthday, another year older, wiser, and still royally on the throne."

Enock Agyin said:

"99.9% dey wish chairman happy birthday because of the gold tablet. Ohia asem oo."

Obene Waa wrote:

"Happy birthday, boss. This dress can build a 2-bedroom."

Dherbhy Mhaame Ahkosua Lawson said:

"Because of gold bar nu nti everybody dey wish am with long sentences eii Ghana."

RNAQ takes delivery of 1,000 gold tablets

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported receiving gold tablets RNAQ had intended to distribute to fans as part of his upcoming birthday celebrations.

In an Instagram video, the entrepreneur and angel investor was seen welcoming representatives from Goldbod, who delivered the customised gold pieces at his request.

During the presentation, Quaye expressed appreciation after noticing that the tablets had been specially branded to mark his birthday.

The development follows earlier announcements in which he indicated plans to gift gold to supporters, an idea that initially drew mixed reactions online.

With the delivery now completed, preparations appear to be in place for the giveaway scheduled to coincide with his birthday on March 21, 2026, as anticipation builds among followers awaiting the gesture.

Source: YEN.com.gh