The president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has courted attention for his act of heroism during his state visit to Zambia.

President Mahama Saves Woman From Nearly Falling off a Stage in Zambia During State Visit

Source: Facebook

President John Dramani Mahama embarked on a three-day State visit to the Republic of Zambia scheduled for February 4 to 6, 2026, at the invitation of his counterpart, President Hakainde Hichilema.

The trip was aimed at boosting ties between the country and discussing areas of mutual interest, including trade, as well as exploring opportunities for cooperation within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

President Mahama and his wife, Lordina, touched down in Lusaka on February 4 and were welcomed by President Hichilema.

On Thursday, February 5, 2026, the president also addressed the Zambian parliament as part of his visit.

First Lady Lordina and Zambian ministers of state and senior government officials accompanied President Mahama to the legislative chamber.

Mahama saves woman from falling off stage

On Friday, February 6, 2026, President Mahama was among numerous dignitaries who attended the Zambia-Ghana Business Dialogue forum in Lusaka.

In a viral Instagram video shared by Accra-based broadcast station MX24 GH TV, the president was spotted on stage with the Zambian president and others.

During the event, a lady was seen walking to the stage after being invited. She almost fell as she attempted to climb the stage.

However, President Mahama, who noticed the impending danger, showed his strength and swiftly held the woman's hand to save her from falling off the stage and possibly sustaining severe injuries.

The woman expressed her gratitude to the president before standing beside him for a group photo session on the stage at the event.

Footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians applauding President Mahama for his life-saving action.

The Instagram video of President Mahama saving the woman from falling off the stage in Zambia is below:

Zambians mock President Mahama's Fugu

President Mahama's heroic act comes days after Zambians mocked him for wearing a fugu, a traditional Ghanaian smock that is deeply rooted in the culture and heritage of northern Ghana.

This traditional outfit, which is highly regarded as a symbol of identity, pride, and cultural expression, drew mixed reactions online.

When photos of the Ghanaian president’s arrival in Zambia surfaced on social media, some Zambians took to the comment section, brazenly displaying ignorance about the fugu outfit.

According to Zambian netizens, President Mahama's fugu outfit looked like a blouse, with some even questioning whether he had borrowed it from his wife, Lordina Mahama.

Read the Facebook post below:

Reactions to Mahama saving woman in Zambia

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kinganita284 commented:

"Our president is very strong and healthy."

Kwame__botchway said:

"A gentleman is always a gentleman."

Al.phamero wrote:

"We have Superman as President 😍."

Theglobalnkame commented:

"Saving lives and economies."

Source: YEN.com.gh