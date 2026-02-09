Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reaffirmed his ambition to become president of Ghana in the 2028 elections

Former vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated his desire to become president of Ghana in the 2028 elections.

Speaking to members of the Loyal Ladies, a women-led group of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Bawumia said he wants to return to the Jubilee House as the nation's leader.

He said:

"I want to thank all of you for the support. We emerged victorious. I'm now the flagbearer, but I am not just seeking to be flagbearer. I want to return to the Jubilee House in 2028 after the election. It's the presidency we are looking for."

The Loyal Ladies had gone to the residence of the former vice president to congratulate him on becoming the presidential candidate of the NPP for the 2028 elections.

Dr Bawumia also assured the NPP women-led group that the party would not stay in opposition for long under his leadership as the presidential candidate.

He also stated that he is seeking to become president of Ghana to develop the country.

"We are going to focus on the 2028 elections and then work hard. We will need all of you in 2028 [the Loyal Ladies], and I want to encourage you to start working in earnest. I don't want us to relax because we have barely two and a half to three years to campaign, so there is no time. We will engage you further in the coming days because you know the grounds," he said.

How Dr Bawumia won NPP presidential race

During the NPP presidential primary, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia became the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer for the 2028 election.

He polled 110,645 votes, representing 56.48% of the total valid votes cast.

Kennedy Agyapong placed second with 46,554 votes, representing 23.8%, and Bryan Acheampong came third with 36,303 votes, accounting for 18.5%.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum polled 1,999 votes, representing 1%, while former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong, secured 402 votes, amounting to 0.2%.

In all, a total of 195,901 valid votes were cast in the primary, with 561 ballots rejected.

The NPP constitution indicates that for a candidate to be elected a presidential candidate, that person must obtain more than 50% of the total valid votes cast.

Akufo-Addo pens emotional tribute to Bawumia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, had penned an emotional tribute to the man who served as vice president under his administration, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

This was after the politician and his wife, Samira, paid a courtesy call on the former president on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, after winning the presidential primary of the opposition New Patriotic Party for the election in 2028.

In a Facebook post following the visit, Akufo-Addo endorsed Dr Bawumia by calling him a loyal person, adding that they had stood side by side for 18 years and contested four presidential elections within that period.

