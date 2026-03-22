A poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics showed that there is a declining support for NPP, while NDC is gaining traction

According to Mussa Dankwah, the Executive Director, recent political developments may have contributed to the trend

Ghanaians on social media who saw the findings of the research shared their varied thoughts in the comment section

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Mussa Dankwah, the Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, has shared a poll which shows the support for the two main political parties in the country.

According to the pollster, the support for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) is reducing while the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) is gaining ground.

Polls from Global InfoAnalytics show that more people are openly declaring their affiliation with the NDC than the NPP. Photo credit: @MBawumia & @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

He indicated that the findings were according to an ongoing tracking poll for March 2026.

In a Facebook post, Mussa Dankwah said:

"Ongoing face-to-face tracking poll for March 2026 sthe, shows NPP continues to decline in party affiliations."

Mussa Dankwa indicated that before the 2024 general election, the NPP was leading the NDC slightly in party affiliation.

"Prior to the 2024 elections, NPP was 37% and NDC, 33%. Currently, only 25% of voters openly associate themselves with NPP compared to 46% for the NDC."

He stated that the latest data showed that it is even worse in the swing regions.

"The situation is even worse in the swing regions (Greater Accra, Central and Western), where only 22% say they are NPP compared to 58% for the NDC."

According to Mr Dankwah, recent political developments may have contributed to the trend.

“In the aftermath of NPP primaries, cocoa price brouhaha, etc., the political environment still appears hostile for the opposition party,” he added.

The findings show the growing challenges for the NPP as the party works to rebuild and register more members after the 2024 elections, especially in the swing regions that have played an important role in determining electoral outcomes.

Reactions to polls depicting political affiliations

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the findings made by Mussa Dankwah. Read them below:

Yeboah Eric said:

"This is obvious. Mampam party should continue dancing in the cocoa farms."

TheKing Hassan wrote:

"You had your conclusion in your pocket even before conducting the poll."

Emmanuel Boateng said:

"It’s ok, Mussa, the real affiliates will show up at the polls in 2028. You can decide to write NPP off, we no go bore plus you. As long as it fuels complacency in the NDC, we are fine."

Zyon GH wrote:

"25% in 2028 is a movement which is stronger than apathy."

Ibrahim Zakaria said:

"As tomorrow holds up the future, NPP shall come back stronger than before."

Erico Papa Jay wrote:

"Political tides shift faster than people expect. Today’s numbers may reflect frustration more than permanent realignment. But if trends like this persist, it becomes less about messaging and more about identity—whether voters still see themselves in the party. Your approach—bringing data without insults—is exactly what strengthens democratic debate. The real value now is tracking whether this is a short-term dip or a sustained shift over the next few months."

Source: YEN.com.gh