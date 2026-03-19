The popular Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, has shared a deep prophecy about Ghana's 2028 election

In a viral video, the man of God disclosed that only three members from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) could win

The prophetic insight has caused a debate on social media, with supporters from both the NPP and the NDC reacting

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Founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, Telvin Sowah Adjei, has released a profound prediction believed to have been inspired by God regarding the 2028 general election.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shares a profound prophecy about the 2028 election, sparking massive reactions on social media. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a video shared on his official TikTok page, the man of God stated that only three people from the National Democratic Congress can become president in 2028.

He named the former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Joshua Alabi, the current Finance Minister, Ato Forson, and the NDC national chairman, Asiedu Nketia.

“Joshua Alabi is a dormant figure, but Asiedu Nketia activated him and woke him up from the background. He would make sure the NDC flagbearer battle is not an easy one,” he said.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei confirmed his earlier statement that Ato Forson is an anomaly in time and could be president for 11 years.

Giving the prophetic insight on how the eleven years could be possible despite each candidate having only two terms (four years each) to lead the nation, he said Ato Forson might be appointed as running mate in 2028 and after the NDC's win, the president-elect would hand over the mantle to the finance minister on September 19, 2029.

Telvin Sowah claimed Ato Forson would be the president for three years and would win two more elections, giving him a total of 11 years as indicated.

The revelation of the man of God has triggered a massive reaction on social media, with Ghanaians sharing varied opinions.

The TikTok video of Telvin Sowah Adjei is below:

Reactions to Prophet Telvin's 2028 election prophecy

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Prophet Telvin's prophecy about the NDC and the 2028 election.

Ebenezer Forson wrote:

“I had a dream that Hon. Ato Forson will become president one day, so his prophecy is true paa.”

Rapide wrote:

“This will be beautiful. The seat has returned to the central with all humility.”

Phedezy wrote:

“This means some people will stay in opposition for 20 years.”

Dave wrote:

“Any sharp and intelligent person following Ghana's politics will tell you ( Minister for Education) Haruna Idrissu has always been destined to be a potential president.”

Joseph wrote:

“Eii, what about the NPP in all this? Why didn't he say anything about NPP?”

Telvin Sowah Adjei's prophecy about NAPO

Following the NPP's primaries held on Saturday, January 31, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shared a prophecy about Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, widely known as NAPO, ahead of the 2028 election.

Speaking in a video shared on his official TikTok page, the man of God cautioned NAPO, who served as Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate in the 2024 presidential election, against being sure that he will still be selected on the 2028 New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential ticket.

The prophet claimed he received a prophetic insight suggesting that Dr Bawumia, who will still represent the NPP in the 2028 presidential election as the flagbearer, would be presented with two options, a man and a woman.

Unfortunately, according to Telvin Sowah's prophecy, NAPO did not feature as one of the two "chosen ones".

He used this as a basis to argue that the politician should position himself well and work his political capital to maintain his position in the 2028 election.

“I will advise NAPO to find a way to glue himself to the running mate seat because if he doesn't take care, he wouldn't be Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate in 2028. He should position himself well and fight to stabilise himself because they might remove him with capacity,” he said.

According to Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, he tried to find out if what he heard was final, but he noticed that there were chances for him to maintain his position if he could work his way out.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy about NAPO is below:

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei releases a deep prophecy about Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: Facebook

Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesies about Ghanaian Cedi

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei captivated attention with a bold prediction about the Ghanaian cedi.

In a viral video, the man of God confidently prophesied that this would be a significant turnaround for the cedi, which began 2026 with a 4% depreciation against the U.S. dollar.

He claimed that by 2027, the cedi would be strengthened and would sell at GH¢ 6.48.

Source: YEN.com.gh