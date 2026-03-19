Dabokpa Technical Institute students showcased locally-assembled vehicles at the Ghana AgroTech Fair 2026 held in Accra

Sylvester Mensah, the CEO of the Ghana Exim Bank, was seen test-driving one of the mini-tractors assembled by the students

Ghanaians on social media who saw the works of the students called for support for them, among other thoughts in the comment section

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Students of Dabokpa Technical Institute in the Northern Region showed the vehicles they assembled in their school, and that has got many talking.

The second-cycle institution exhibited their locally-assembled vehicles at the Ghana AgroTech Fair 2026, which took place at the Independence Square in Accra.

Students of Dabokpa Technical Institute exhibit vehicles they assembled locally. Photo credit: @Sammens

Source: Twitter

In a video, Sylvester Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Exim Bank, was seen test-driving a mini-tractor assembled by the students.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Citi FM, Samuel Attah-Mensah, called for support for the school to enhance its knowledge.

In a post on X, Samuel Attah-Mensah said:

"A second-cycle school, Dabokpa Technical Inst. in the Northern Region, is doing something amazing. Building tractors, tricycles, incubators, etc. I believe they require some serious collaboration with industry. Let's encourage them. Repost this till they get the needed attention."

The students unveiled locally-assembled vehicles, including a motorised tricycle and a mini-tractor.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to students manufacturing ability

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions on social media about the students of Dabokpa Technical Institute's locally-assembled vehicles. Read them below:

@quophiappiah said:

"These guys need to be given the needed support to upgrade and mass-produce. These are what our Polytechnics should have been doing: driving industrialisation, but apparently, we lost our way. How can a country which is still developing and requires middle-level technical professionals allow Technical Universities to train students in Humanities, for example?

@Jamsare96 wrote:

"One major problem of this country is investment in research! These students would end up in China."

@VintageHealth_ said:

"Smart Minds dey here o. Elef funding to produce this on a large scale."

@kwamism wrote:

"This country ohn, fine brains dey oo but the support be the problem."

@Sylencer223 said:

"I'd love to see this every day because it's worth loving ❤️❤️❤️."

@quophiappiah wrote:

"These guys, the brains behind the project and the institution, have to be supported massively."

@Nana_Agyemang12 said:

"Assembling is not the same as manufacturing."

Michael Konotey has built a miniature machine that can detect and collect waste from water bodies. Photo credit: @michealkonotey/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Young Ghanaian designs recycling machine

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man has exhibited his talent and made a recycling and waste-collecting machine.

Michael Konotey shared a video to show how his product worked in water bodies and its importance in the country.

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the post.

Kantanka outdoors Ghana-Made electric car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kantanka EV Mensah was in the spotlight since its debut, with claims of fast charging and long usage quietly drawing attention.

Despite the buzz, key technical details about the electric vehicle had not been fully disclosed, leaving many questions unanswered.

The model had continued to spark conversations around Ghana’s push into local manufacturing and electric mobility.

Source: YEN.com.gh