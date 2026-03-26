Parliament Passes Legal Education Bill to Reform Law Training in Ghana

Ghana's Parliament has passed the Legal Education Bill, 2025, establishing a Council for Legal Education and Training to regulate legal education

A key provision shifts professional legal training from the Ghana School of Law to accredited universities

While the Majority hails the bill as fulfilling NDC campaign promises, the Minority calls for the government to honour other critical pledges to Ghanaians

Ghana's Parliament has passed the Legal Education Bill, 2025, laid before the House by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine.

This paves the way for significant reforms in the country's legal education system.

Parliament of Ghana passes the kegal education bill amid heated debates, Mahama Ayariga and Alexander Afenyo-Markin. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Passed on Thursday, March 26, 2026, the bill establishes a Council for Legal Education and Training.

The Legal Education Council will be responsible for regulating legal education and setting curriculum standards across institutions.

According to a report by Citi News, a key provision of the bill is the transfer of the professional legal education and training programme from the Ghana School of Law to accredited universities.

Under the bill, a Law Practice Training Course will be introduced and offered by approved universities to prepare eligible candidates for a National Bar Examination.

Majority, Minority react to passage of bill

Speaking on the floor of the House, the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, stated that the bill fulfils the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s promise to improve access to legal education in Ghana.

“As has been typical of the NDC, promises made are delivered. We promised law students that if they vote for us, we will carry out reforms that will ensure equity, fairness and access to legal education,” he said.

Mahama Ayariga further thanked Members of Parliament from both sides of the House for their contributions to the bill during the consideration stage.

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, for his part, accused the NDC government of failing to deliver on most of its campaign promises.

Afenyo-Markin said that while the reform of legal education is important, the government must also demonstrate commitment to other critical pledges made to Ghanaians.

According to him, the ruling party has honoured only one out of some ten promises they made to the people of Ghana, including cocoa farmers, during the 2024 elections.

He also slammed the government for failing to provide jobs for Ghanaian youth through its much-touted 24-Hour Economy promise.

The Parliament of Ghana passes the amended GETFund bill introduced by Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, to provide sustainable funding to free education. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Parliament passes Free SHS funding bill

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Parliament had approved the Ghana Education Trust Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was laid before the house by the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu.

The passage of this bill will effectively uncap GETFund to provide sustainable financing for free secondary education in Ghana.

Under the amended bill, there will also be free education for persons with special needs, free tertiary education for persons with disabilities, and the GETFund levy will become input tax-deductible.

This would lessen the financial burden on parents in line with the government's commitment to inclusivity, equal opportunity, and social equity within the education sector.

Source: YEN.com.gh