Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has paid respect to former President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

The Minister was captured in a viral video bowing to a mural of Akufo-Addo at the Asokwa Interchange during the ongoing street arts festival

The video of the minister’s gesture has gone viral, sparking reactions across Ghana

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has shown respect to the immediate past President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, honouring his contribution to the development of the country.

In a video circulating on social media, Dr Amoakohene was seen bowing to a mural of the former president painted on the Asokwa Interchange by some senior high school students during the ongoing street arts festival.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, bows to former President Nana Akufo-Addo's mural on the Asokwa Interchange in Kumasi. Photo credit:UGC.

Source: Facebook

The Minister visited the Asokwa Interchange on Thursday, March 26, 2026, to inspect the artworks created by selected visual arts students in the Ashanti Region.

Upon reaching the spot where a portrait of the former president had been painted, Dr Amoakohene paused to pay his respects.

What is the Ashanti Street Arts Festival?

Students from various senior high schools in Kumasi gathered at the Asokwa Interchange to paint murals and decorate the structure and surrounding streets.

The street arts festival, which entered its fifth day on Thursday, March 26, 2026, is part of the activities outlined for the 2026 Ashanti Festival, initiated by the Ashanti Regional Minister in 2025.

Some of the second-cycle institutions involved in the art exhibition include Gyaaman Pensan SHS and Kumasi Anglican SHS (KASS), among others.

The students studying Visual Arts at these schools showcased their talent by drawing the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the flag of the Ashanti Kingdom, and other images depicting their culture and heritage.

The AshantiFest is an annual, multi-sectoral, 15-day festival launched in 2025 to showcase the cultural, economic, and tourism potential of Ghana's Ashanti Region.

It features activities such as street art festivals, clean-up exercises, boxing, fashion shows, and trade exhibitions, heavily sponsored by MTN Ghana.

This year’s festival is themed Our Stories, Our History, Our Culture.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Frank Amoakohene’s bow to Akufo-Addo sparks reactions

The video of Dr Amoakohene bowing to Akufo-Addo has since gone viral, prompting reactions from a section of Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Fordson Jeff said:

"Just imaging where they placed Nana’s image and they deliberately placed Mahama’s image at where the visibility is high. 2028 Mahama’s image will be replaced by president Kuffour."

@John Mawudor also said:

"When you are doing the right thing, you don't need to fear anything. And moreover in life NOT everyone will support you and like what u're doing."

@Mawugne Kosi commented:

"If bowing to show reverence to the former president is concert to you then wondering what off the beat dancing will mean to you."

Parts of artworks by SHS students on the Asokwa Interchange defaced in going street art festival initiated by Dr Frank Amoakohene. Photo credit: Dr Frank Amoakohene/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Artworks on Asokwa Interchange defaced

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that parts of the Asokwa Interchange street artworks in Kumasi were allegedly vandalised on March 24, 2026

Hussein Ibrahim, personal assistant to the Ashanti Regional Minister, suggested that some members of the opposition NPP may be responsible.

The controversy followed criticisms over murals of President John Mahama, with some activists demanding former President Kufuor’s image be included.

Source: YEN.com.gh