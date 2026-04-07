Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central, has spoken out about being overlooked for a ministerial position in President Mahama's administration.

Speaking in an interview, he said some NDC officials are quick to support him due to this perception.

He explained that while many MPs struggle to secure funding for constituency projects, agency heads are more responsive to his requests

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The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has broken his silence regarding his lack of a ministerial appointment in President John Mahama's administration.

Speaking in an interview with Dreamz FM in Bolgatanga recently, the MP stated that some members of his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), believe he has not been treated fairly in terms of opportunities to serve in government.

MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, speaks about his lack of ministerial appointment in President John Mahama's government. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

As a result of this perception, he said, members of the NDC who occupy key positions in government respond to his requests with urgency.

According to him, while many NDC MPs struggle to secure funding for projects such as school buildings in their constituencies, he easily receives support from state agency heads due to the perception that he has been overlooked.

"Let me tell you something, the honest truth is that where I sit, there are a lot of agency heads who are NDC and feel that I have not been treated well. So, when I go to them to ask for support, they are willing to do even more because they know the value I have brought to the NDC," he said.

In a report by GhanaWeb, Isaac Adongo further explained that some state institutions are more responsive to his requests because they view his political career progression as having been neglected.

"They feel that I should have been in there even by now. So, if I go to them to say I want aid, and they are capable of providing it, they are in a hurry to do so. Besides, I am the Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament. That is a very significant portfolio and it influences a lot of things. It gives me leverage to secure what I want for my constituency," he added.

The Bolgatanga MP made these remarks amid public discussions about his lack of a ministerial appointment under President Mahama, despite his prominence within the NDC and in Parliament.

Isaac Adongo mocks the Minority in Parliament for abandoning the protest at EOCO over Chairman Wontumi's bail conditions. Source: Parliament of Ghana

Source: UGC

Adongo Mocks NPP MPs over Wontumi's arrest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Isaac Adongo had mocked the Minority in Parliament for failing to fully commit to its protest over the perceived harsh bail conditions of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi.

NPP MPs made a surprising return to Parliament on May 30, 2025, ending their protest, which had lasted less than 24 hours.

Boasiako was in custody for over a week following his arrest by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

In response to the short-lived protest, Adongo said Boasiako would feel abandoned, as the Minority MPs left EOCO to return to their homes.

Source: YEN.com.gh