The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt following a violent clash and gunfire at the Kotoku Onion Market in Greater Accra

The unrest reportedly stemmed from a dispute among five onion sellers’ associations over the distribution of onions by foreign traders

Police have deployed patrols to maintain order and urged all parties to resolve disputes through lawful means

The Greater Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt to identify and arrest individuals involved in a disturbance and the unlawful discharge of firearms at the Kotoku Onion Market.

According to a press release issued by the Regional Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service on April 7, 2026, the unrest at the market was sparked by a disagreement among five onion sellers' associations over the distribution of onions by foreign traders.

Police launch a manhunt for the suspects involved in the Kotoku onion market disturbance. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

The police explained that this disagreement escalated tensions within the market. As a result, on Monday, April 6, 2026, a clash erupted between members of the associations, during which gunshots were reportedly heard from an unidentified location.

Following the violent clash, the police said they responded promptly but were unable to trace the suspects involved in the incident.

"Preliminary information indicates that tension arose among five onion sellers’ associations over disagreements regarding the distribution of onions supplied by foreign traders, which led to heightened unrest within the market," the statement read.

"On 6 April 2026, a clash broke out between some members of the associations, during which gunshots were heard from an unidentified location. Police officers responded promptly to the scene; however, the individuals responsible for the gunfire could not immediately be traced," it added.

Police engage feuding factions

In the statement shared on its official social media pages, the police indicated that it had also deployed a patrol team to the market to maintain order and engage with the leadership of the onion associations as part of efforts to de-escalate the situation.

"On the same day, a team from the region deployed patrols to the area to maintain order while efforts were underway to engage the leadership of the various associations to de-escalate the situation. Meanwhile, police patrols have been intensified in the area to prevent any further disturbances," the police further stated.

Read the Facebook post below:

The Ghana Police Service also cautioned the public against engaging in acts of violence or the unlawful use of firearms and urged all parties to resolve disputes through lawful means.

It further assured the public that the situation remains under control and continues to be closely monitored.

Ghana Police arrest Evans Puplampu, the suspect behind the viral 'bandit' video. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Police arrest TikToker for threatening churches

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service had arrested a 22-year-old man, Evans Puplampu, over a viral TikTok video threatening churches.

According to the police the suspect claimed the video was meant as a joke copied from a trending social media pose.

Officers tracked and arrested him at Ashaiman Community 22 and retrieved the Samsung Galaxy A15 phone used to create and share the video as evidence.

Source: YEN.com.gh