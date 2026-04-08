The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 22-year-old man, Evans Puplampu, over a viral TikTok video that sparked fear

According to the police the suspect claimed the video was meant as a joke copied from a trending social media pose

Officers tracked and arrested him at Ashaiman Community 22 and retrieved the Samsung Galaxy A15 phone used to create and share the video as evidence

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The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 22-year-old man, Evans Puplampu, in connection with a viral TikTok video that sparked widespread fear and panic among the public.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, by the police, the viral video showed Puplampu posing as a bandit with his face covered and with the caption, “We are starting from Ghana churches.”

Ghana Police arrest Evans Puplampu, the suspect behind the viral 'bandit' video. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Upon his arrest on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, Puplampu told the police that his intention was allegedly to create a joke, stating that he had copied the idea from a similar trending pose on social media.

However, the video quickly gained traction, generating concern among Ghanaians.

The police explained that they managed to track Puplampu to Ashaiman Community 22 through intelligence gathering and surveillance.

“The video showed the suspect posing with his face covered under the caption, ‘We are starting from Ghana churches.’ The post quickly gained traction on TikTok and generated widespread concern,” the police statement read.

“Through sustained intelligence gathering and surveillance, officers identified and arrested the suspect, Evans Puplampu, aged 22, on Tuesday, 7th April 2026, at Ashaiman Community 22,” it added.

Police say Puplampu admitted to his crime

According to the police, the young man used a Samsung Galaxy A15 mobile phone to create and share the video, adding that the device has been retrieved as evidence.

Puplampu, who admitted to being the individual in the viral video, is currently in police custody and is being processed to face justice in court.

“During interrogation, the suspect admitted to being the individual in the video.

He stated that he had copied a similar trending pose on social media for fun and did not intend to cause harm or panic.

“A Samsung Galaxy A15 mobile phone used in creating and sharing the video has been retrieved and retained as an exhibit,” the police further stated.

“The suspect is currently in police custody assisting investigations and will be put before court to face justice,” it added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Reactions to police statement on Puplampu's arrest

Some Ghanaians on social media who chanced upon the police statement on Puplampu’s arrest took to the comment sections to share their views.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below.

@Harry Tetteh said:

"Trouble is sitting somewhere quietly, you have gone to awaken it."

@Yahaya Tahiru also said:

"Like he be Yakubu or Mohammad erhh, you would've seen the adjectives they would use to describe him."

@Andrew Kojo commented:

"Ohia ni bi ba like me how will I put camera on me in the name of trend..... his parents get money dey go bill amh ofui."

Police arrest a 49-year-old John Kwabena Owusu Ansah for allegedly threatening a High Court judge. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Police arrest man threatening judge

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a 49-year-old man, John Kwabena Owusu Ansah, was arrested by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly threatening High Court judge in a viral video.

The video reportedly contained threats, abusive language, and allegations that raised serious concerns about the judge’s safety and the reputation.

Ansah was held in police custody assisting with investigations and will be brought before the court.

Source: YEN.com.gh