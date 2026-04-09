A 40-year-old suspect was arrested after the April 6 shooting at the Adjin Kotoku Onion Market

Police personnel traced the suspect through a well-executed intelligence-led operation in the area

The Ghana police service, in a statement, said the suspect is currently in custody, assisting investigations

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The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting incident that occurred at the Adjin Kotoku Onion Market.

Following the April 6 disturbance, police conducted an intelligence-led operation in the area.

Police Arrest Suspect Over Shooting At Adjin Kotoku Onion Market

Source: Getty Images

According to a police statement, on April 8, the team arrested the suspect, Inusah Seidu, aged 40.

He had been hiding out in Adjin Kotoku and is believed to have been involved in the shooting incident.

"The suspect is currently in police custody, assisting investigations, while efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest other individuals connected to the incident."

Police earlier said the unrest at the market was sparked by a disagreement among five onion sellers' associations over the distribution of onions by foreign traders.

The police explained that this disagreement escalated tensions within the market.

As a result, on Monday, April 6, 2026, a clash erupted between members of the associations, during which gunshots were reportedly heard from an unidentified location.

Following the violent clash, the police said they responded promptly but were unable to trace the suspects involved in the incident.

Police engage feuding factions

In the statement shared on its official social media pages, the police indicated that it had also deployed a patrol team to the market to maintain order and engage with the leadership of the onion associations as part of efforts to de-escalate the situation.

"On the same day, a team from the region deployed patrols to the area to maintain order while efforts were underway to engage the leadership of the various associations to de-escalate the situation. Meanwhile, police patrols have been intensified in the area to prevent any further disturbances," the police further stated.

Read the Facebook post below:

The Ghana Police Service also cautioned the public against engaging in acts of violence or the unlawful use of firearms and urged all parties to resolve disputes through lawful means.

It further assured the public that the situation remains under control and continues to be closely monitored.

Police arrest TikToker for threatening churches

In another recent notable arrest, YEN.com.gh reported that police arrested a 22-year-old man, Evans Puplampu, over a viral TikTok video threatening churches.

According to the police, Puplampu claimed the video was meant as a joke following some social media trends.

Officers tracked and arrested him at Ashaiman Community 22 and retrieved the Samsung Galaxy A15 phone used to create and share the video as evidence.

Source: YEN.com.gh