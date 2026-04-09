Julius Kwame Anthony has, perhaps, become the youngest individual to be appointed as Spokesperson to the Minister of the Interior

His Facebook profile indicates he assumed office on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, marking a new chapter in his promising political career

Julius is a First-Class LLB graduate from the University of Ghana and a former NUGS General Secretary

Julius Kwame Anthony, a young communicator for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been appointed as the Press Secretary and Spokesperson for Ghana's Ministry of the Interior.

It is unclear when the appointment was made; however, an update to Julius' Facebook profile indicated that he officially assumed his role on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

Julius Kwame Anthony, A Young NDC Communicator has been appointed as he Press Secretary and Spokesperson for the Interior Ministry. Photo credit: Julius Kwame Anthony/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

“Started new job at Ministry of the Interior, Ghana. Yesterday – Press Secretary and Spokesperson at Ministry of the Interior, Ghana,” the Facebook profile update read.

This latest role is the second appointment the young politician has received in the current government after he was named a board member of Ghana Digital Centres Limited in 2025.

With his current age estimated to be between 26 and 30, Julius Kwame Anthony is, perhaps, the youngest Ghanaian to serve as Press Secretary and Spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior since the ministry's inception.

Read Julius' Facebook post below:

Who is Julius Kwame Anthony?

Julius Kwame Anthony is a social change activist, law student, and youth leader.

In 2025, he was appointed by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, to serve as a board member of Ghana Digital Centres Limited.

He is also a prominent member of the NDC's national communications team, moving from one media house to another to defend his party's records, programmes, and policies.

In terms of his educational achievements, Julius graduated with First-Class honours in Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Ghana (UG) in July 2025.

Prior to this, the promising politician had obtained a degree in Public Administration and Chinese from UG.

With respect to his leadership credentials, Julius served as the General Secretary of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) from 2021 to 2022, where he led the influential #JusticeFor499 campaign to ensure fair admission for qualified law students.

Aside from this, he also previously served as the Chief Justice of the University of Ghana Students' Representative Council (SRC).

He is the Executive Secretary of the Anthony Saves Foundation and Director of the Aldin Scholars' Foundation, focusing on youth leadership and scholarships in underserved communities.

Julius' friends congratulate him

Following the update to his Facebook profile, several friends of Julius thronged the comment section to congratulate him on his appointment as Press Secretary and Spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the comments below.

@Yussif Mahama Bodombie said:

"Congratulations, that’s a good fit."

@Stephen Anani also said:

"Congratulations to you my brother."

@Nana Kofi Ampong-Darkwah commented:

"Congratulations brother."

@Derrick Kofi Sarpong also commented:

"Congratulations Julius Kwame Anthony,"

Media personality Paa Kwesi Schandorf lands an appointment from President Mahama at the Gold Board. Photo source: Paa Kwesi Schandorf

Source: Facebook

Paa Kwesi Schandorf lands appointment from Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Ghanaian media personality Paa Kwesi Schandorf had landed a political appointment under President John Dramani Mahama's administration.

The journalist was appointed as a Media Relations Officer at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Paa Kwesi Schandorf became one of several Ghanaian media personality to land an appointment in the current government.

Source: YEN.com.gh