The petitions calling for the removal of the Electoral Commission Chairperson, her deputies, and the Special Prosecutor have been deemed baseless.

The presidency said the Chief Justice did not find any substance in the claims.

Petitions to Remove Jean Mensa, Kissi Agyabeng From Office Deemed Baseless by Chief Justice

A statement from the presidency indicated that the Chief Justice communicated his findings in January.

"By a letter dated 26th January 2026, the Chief Justice informed His Excellency the President that no prima facie case has been established by the petitions to warrant any further investigations for the removal of the Electoral Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners and the Special Prosecutor."

The president received seven petitions from various individuals and groups for the removal of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and her Deputies and three petitions for the removal of the Special Prosecutor.

In accordance with Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 15 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), the president referred the petitions to Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Chief Justice, on 25th November 2025, to determine whether the petitions disclose a prima facie case.

Who were the petitions against Jean Mensa from?

Only one petitioner against Mensa is currently known.

The petition from one Joseph Blankson Adumadzie cites alleged misconduct on her part that threatens the credibility of Ghana’s electoral system.

Adumadzie is a staff member of the commission and is currently on interdiction.

He petitioned in line with Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, which outlines the procedure for removing heads of independent constitutional bodies.

Jean Mensa is facing a petition for her removal as Electoral Commission chairperson. Credit: Electoral Commission of Ghana

He has 12 grounds of alleged misconduct against Mensa and her deputies. These include cronyism, abuse of office, and gross incompetence.

He argued that their actions have undermined public confidence in the Commission and pose a threat to Ghana’s electoral credibility.

Kissi Agyebeng under fire

The Office of the Special Prosecutor and its head, Agyebeng, have been under intense scrutiny for a variety of reasons.

Late last year, it faced criticism after detaining lawyer and activist Martin Kpebu on December 3, 2025.

Kpebu has reiterated his resolve to petition President John Mahama to remove Agyebeng from Office, in addition to the three petitions for his removal, which the president forwarded to the Chief Justice.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor and its head, Kissi Agyebeng are facing criticism over recent arrests and lack of outcomes. Credit: Ghana Police Service

Kpebu has consistently criticised Agyebeng over his handling of the corruption-related investigation involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

