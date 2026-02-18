Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Petitions to Remove Jean Mensa, Kissi Agyabeng From Office Deemed Baseless by Chief Justice
Ghana

Petitions to Remove Jean Mensa, Kissi Agyabeng From Office Deemed Baseless by Chief Justice

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
3 min read

The petitions calling for the removal of the Electoral Commission Chairperson, her deputies, and the Special Prosecutor have been deemed baseless.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The presidency said the Chief Justice did not find any substance in the claims.

Petitions to Remove Jean Mensa, Kissi Agyabeng From Office Deemed Baseless by Chief Justice
Petitions to Remove Jean Mensa, Kissi Agyabeng From Office Deemed Baseless by Chief Justice
Source: Facebook

A statement from the presidency indicated that the Chief Justice communicated his findings in January.

"By a letter dated 26th January 2026, the Chief Justice informed His Excellency the President that no prima facie case has been established by the petitions to warrant any further investigations for the removal of the Electoral Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners and the Special Prosecutor."

The president received seven petitions from various individuals and groups for the removal of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and her Deputies and three petitions for the removal of the Special Prosecutor.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In accordance with Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 15 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), the president referred the petitions to Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Chief Justice, on 25th November 2025, to determine whether the petitions disclose a prima facie case.

Read also

Details and first video of suspected Mamprobi Polyclinic baby thief emerge

Who were the petitions against Jean Mensa from?

Only one petitioner against Mensa is currently known.

The petition from one Joseph Blankson Adumadzie cites alleged misconduct on her part that threatens the credibility of Ghana’s electoral system.

Adumadzie is a staff member of the commission and is currently on interdiction.

He petitioned in line with Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, which outlines the procedure for removing heads of independent constitutional bodies.

Jean Mensa, John Mahama, Electoral Commission, Petition, Jean Mensa removal, Joseph Blankson Adumadzie
Jean Mensa is facing a petition for her removal as Electoral Commission chairperson. Credit: Electoral Commission of Ghana
Source: Facebook

He has 12 grounds of alleged misconduct against Mensa and her deputies. These include cronyism, abuse of office, and gross incompetence.

He argued that their actions have undermined public confidence in the Commission and pose a threat to Ghana’s electoral credibility.

Kissi Agyebeng under fire

The Office of the Special Prosecutor and its head, Agyebeng, have been under intense scrutiny for a variety of reasons.

Read also

Benfica star accused of racially abusing Vinicius risks at least 10-game ban from UEFA

Late last year, it faced criticism after detaining lawyer and activist Martin Kpebu on December 3, 2025.

Kpebu has reiterated his resolve to petition President John Mahama to remove Agyebeng from Office, in addition to the three petitions for his removal, which the president forwarded to the Chief Justice.

Sam Okudzeto, former GBA President, OSP, Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor. John Mahama
The Office of the Special Prosecutor and its head, Kissi Agyebeng are facing criticism over recent arrests and lack of outcomes. Credit: Ghana Police Service
Source: Facebook

Kpebu has consistently criticised Agyebeng over his handling of the corruption-related investigation involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Mike Ocquaye slams special prosecutor

YEN.com.gh reported that Aaron Mike Ocquaye, a former legislator and speaker of Parliament, criticised the special prosecutor over bail conditions imposed on Kpebu.

Professor Mike Oquaye described the bail requirement for landed property as a violation of suspects’ human rights.

The office said Kpebu was arrested after a confrontation at its Accra office, where he allegedly insulted the officers.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Mtn ghana Maine cabin masters Matt danzeisen Why love Lisa booth