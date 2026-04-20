The NDC has warned members intending to contest its upcoming internal elections to strictly adhere to the approved timelines and guidelines or risk sanctions

The Deputy General Secretary stressed that premature campaigning or declarations outside the official calendar could attract disciplinary action

In a separate Facebook post, he urged aspirants to avoid early declarations and comply fully with party procedures to ensure fairness

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The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a stern warning to its members lacing their boots to contest its forthcoming internal elections against violating the guidelines governing the contest.

This directive follows the approval of the rules to regulate the party's internal electoral process.

NDC issues a strict warning to aspirants ahead of its internal elections. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Speaking to Citi News on Sunday, April 19, 2026, the Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande, advised members to strictly follow the rules governing the elections.

“It is good for people to want to run for various positions in the party. But, in accordance with the party’s timelines, we must watch and read the calendar so that, within the season, if you are running for a branch election, then obviously you would be campaigning for that position within the context of the timetable that the party has put out,” he said.

“And so if you do anything contrary to that, then you put yourself in a position where the party would have to take certain decisions to ensure that members conform with the rules and procedures of the party,” he added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Gbande cautions against early declarations of intent

In a Facebook post on Friday, April 17, 2026, the NDC Deputy General Secretary also cautioned members of the party against early declarations of intent.

According to him, members who are announcing their bids outside the timelines of the guidelines are violating the established rules governing the internal elections.

"We have just ended the limited registration of new members, followed by a number of activities, including dues payments, in order to validate one's membership to be in good standing or eligible to contest any elections at any level," he wrote.

"I would like to place on record that premature declarations of intention to contest outside the timelines may constitute activities outside the guidelines, and the same could be a potent ground for the disqualification of an aspirant at any level, particularly at the constituency, regional, and national levels, if such evidence is established against a person who made such premature declaration or was involved in any such activity," he further stated.

"We are determined to hold firmly unto a stable political topography of our party and ensure fairness and contests devoid of rancour and acrimony. Members of the party are accordingly advised to desist from any such temptation," he added.

NDC Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande, threatens to reclaim the Nsawam Adoagyiri seat from NPP's Frank Annor-Dompreh. Photo credit: Foyo M Gbande & Frank Annor-Dompreh/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Mustapha Gbande warns NPP's Annor-Dompreh

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Mustapha Gbande had vowed to reclaim the Nsawam Adoagyiri parliamentary seat from Frank Annor-Dompreh.

Gbande accused Annor-Dompreh of causing chaos during the 2024 election and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to challenging the results in court.

Source: YEN.com.gh