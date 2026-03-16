Joseph Kofi Nyarko-Damptey, a former NPP stalwart in Assin South, has defected to the NDC, bringing over 15,000 supporters with him

He cited the NPP’s departure from its founding principles and praised the NDC’s development agenda and President John Mahama’s first-year achievements

The move has been welcomed by the NDC, with party officials promising equal opportunities and urging unity ahead of the upcoming elections

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A stalwart of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Assin South Constituency, Joseph Kofi Nyarko-Damptey, has reportedly defected to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), along with over 15,000 supporters.

The announcement was made at the NDC Constituency Office in Assin Ngresi, located in the Assin South District of the Central Region of Ghana.

Joseph Kofi Nyarko-Damptey, a former NPP parliamentary aspirant, being welcomed into the NDC by the Central Region Vice-Chairman, Dr Shaibu Bukari. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

In a video circulating on social media, Nyarko-Damptey was formally presented with an NDC membership card by the Central Regional Vice Chairman of the party, Dr Shaibu Bukari, to officially mark his admission into the party.

Speaking after his acceptance into the ruling party, Nyarko-Damptey explained that his decision was influenced by the NDC’s development agenda, adding that President John Mahama's achievements in his first year in office had been unmatched.

Joseph Kofi Nyarko-Damptey contested the Assin South parliamentary elections as an independent candidate in 2020.

In that election, he secured 15,801 votes, finishing second behind the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, John Ntim Fordjour, who won the seat with 17,121 votes.

He had previously sought to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries for the same constituency earlier in 2020 but was disqualified by the party's National Appeals Committee, which led to his decision to run as an independent candidate.

He stated that the NPP, in its current state, no longer reflects the principles and values upon which it was founded, which he cited as a key reason for his decision to join the NDC.

Aside from the purported 15,000 supporters who followed him to the NDC, Nyarko-Damptey also urged other NPP supporters to consider joining the ruling party.

Why 15,000 people followed Nyarko-Damptey to NDC

Speaking at the welcome ceremony, the 15,000 supporters who joined Nyarko-Damptey in defecting to the NDC said that the NPP had taken their loyalty for granted.

They added that their decision to join the NDC was largely influenced by their continued support for Nyarko-Damptey.

According to them, Nyarko-Damptey had already begun assisting some of them with employment opportunities and they expressed confidence that he would help bring the development and transformation they desired to the Assin South Constituency.

The Central Regional Secretary of the NDC, Eric Offei, who spoke on behalf of the party, welcomed the defectors and described their decision as a clear indication of the party's growing appeal and commitment to development and good governance.

He assured them of equal opportunities within the party and encouraged all members to work together to secure victory for the NDC in the upcoming elections.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens react to Nyarko-Damptey's defection to NDC

Some netizens who came across Nyarko-Damptey's defection video flooded the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@KhlasSic Mhan said:

"You're welcome Sir .NPP Agu wo Assin South."

@Kobby Junior also said:

"It is going to be to be very difficult for Ntim Fordjour who has decided to take the people of Assin South for granted."

@Badu Samuel commented:

"Ntim Fordjour over to you. They are combining with NDC to come for your seat."

Rev John Ntim Fordjour, NPP MP, leads congregants to pray for President Mahama to succeed during wathcnight service. Photo credit: @/john.fordjour & @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

Ntim Fordjour leads prayers for Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported earlier Rev John Ntim Fordjour, the Member of Parliament for Assin South, led his congregation to pray for President Mahama.

Even though Rev Ntim Fordjour is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) he told his congregants to pray irrespective of their political affiliations.

Social media users who watched the video shared varied thoughts on the prayer call by the NPP MP on the pulpit.

Source: YEN.com.gh