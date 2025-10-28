Paul Adom-Otchere, former Board Chairman of the GACL, has filed a lawsuit against the Office of the Special Prosecutor at the High Court

He seeks to quash an OSP directive ordering him to declare his property and income, claiming it is unlawful

His lawyers argue that the directive violates the OSP Act and constitutes an abuse of power

Former Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere, has sued the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) at the High Court.

Adom-Otchere, who served as the board chairman under former President Akufo-Addo, is seeking to quash a directive from the OSP ordering him to declare his property and income.

Former Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company, Paul Adom-Otchere, sues the Office of the Special Prosecutor. Photo credit: Paul Adom-Otchere/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to a social media post by the OSP, lawyers for Adom-Otchere, who is also the host of the Good Evening Ghana show on Metro TV, argue that the directive issued on 4 August 2025 is unlawful.

The lawyers, led by Godfred Dame, the immediate past Attorney General, further claim that the directive violates the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) and its regulations, and constitutes an abuse of power.

The Good Evening Ghana host, through his lawyers, is praying the High Court in Accra for a declaration that the OSP’s directive and alleged threats of “legal consequences,” “confiscation,” and “detention” are unlawful and amount to harassment.

"He is also asking for an order prohibiting the OSP from detaining him should he refuse to declare his property and income to the office by the stated deadline, among other reliefs," the OSP wrote.

Read the OSP's post below:

Adom-Otchere detained by the OSP

In July 2025, Paul Adom-Otchere was detained overnight by the Special Prosecutor after failing to meet bail conditions.

Adom-Octhere was required to present two landed properties registered in his name as part of the bail conditions.

He was detained alongside Otchere Kwame Baffour Awuah, Group Executive for Commercial Services at Ghana Airports Company Limited, and Albert Adjetey Adjei-Laryea, the CEO of Devnest Systems.

The renowned broadcast journalist was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a revenue assurance contract at the Ghana Airports Company Limited.

The investigation focuses on alleged procurement breaches involving the award of a sole-sourced contract to a private firm reportedly owned by the proprietor of Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd.

Reactions to Paul's suit against the OSP

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Paul Adom-Otchere's suit against the OSP.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Nii Kpakpo Addo said:

"And who told you Ghanaians take you serious these days? Mtcheew."

@Kofi Kofi Ag Harrington also said:

"What is he afraid of in that he can’t just declare his asset (s)? But, did he declare his asset when he was appointed to that position?"

@Prince Henry Barron commented:

"Who's taking that your office serious again?"

Paul Adom-Otchere secures his bail conditions after his arrest by the special prosecutor. Photo credit: Paul Adom-Otchere/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Paul Adom-Otchere secures bail

In a related development. YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Jospong Group of Companies has helped Paul Adom-Otchere meet his bail conditions

He was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a revenue assurance contract at the Ghana Airports Company Limited.

Source: YEN.com.gh