Rev John Ntim Fordjour, MP for Assin South and Deputy Minister for Education, has denied allegations that he is homosexual

He described the allegations as false and an attempt to tarnish his reputation due to his support for the divisive Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Meanwhile, Parliament is set to consider the bill after Speaker Alban Bagbin ordered it to be tabled on the floor of the House

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The Member of Parliament for Assin South and Deputy Minister for Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, has denied allegations that he is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

This comes after popular Ghanaian transgender personality Angel Maxine accused the MP of being homosexual, alleging that they are partners.

Assin South MP, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, denies homosexuality allegations amid Angel Maxine's claims that they are partners. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Twitter

However, Rev Fordjour has dismissed the claims as untrue.

Speaking on Okay FM on Saturday, April 18, 2026, he suggested that Angel Maxine is only seeking to tarnish his image due to his strong stance against homosexuality in Ghana.

“The guy making the accusations is a man turning himself into a woman. Such a person is the one making these allegations against me. It is never true that I am gay. If I were gay, why would I champion the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill?” he questioned.

“Have you ever seen an armed robber calling for laws to arrest robbers? What he is saying is not true,” he added.

Rev Ntim Fordjour is among MPs seeking the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, also known as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Bagbin directs Parliament to schedule Anti-LGBTQ Bill

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, ordered the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2025 to be tabled on the floor of the House for consideration on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

The Speaker's directive followed a Financial Impact Analysis report, which showed that the bill does not impose any financial burden on the consolidated fund, as required by the Constitution.

Speaker Bagbin said the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2025 meets the relevant provisions for it to be laid before the House for consideration.

“The bill has gone through all the processes in accordance with the Standing Orders of the House. I therefore direct that the bill be scheduled by the Business Committee to be presented to the House for consideration,” he said.

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, speaks on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill. Photo credit: Samuel Nartey George/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Sam George speaks on Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

In a related development, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has reiterated his commitment to the criminalisation of homosexuality and LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

The conversations about the LGBTQ+ bill have been raging in Ghana after President John Mahama recently suggested that it was a priority for his government.

Speaking to The 1957 News on the sidelines of a press conference on April 10, 2026, Sam George, who was very vocal on LGBTQ+ issues during the era of former President Nana Akufo-Addo, said his position on homosexuality remains the same.

"I will not trade my position on the innocence of Ghanaian children, my children and our Ghanaian family values for any political position. My views on LGBTQ+ remain the same. It's a serious aberration of the mind, and I will fight it with everything that we hold dear. Those who want to politicise this, sorry, we won't take the bait," he added.

Legal opposition to the anti-LGBTQ bill

YEN.com.gh also reported that Richard Dela Sky and Dr Amanda Odoi had unsuccessfully sued to halt the Anti-LGBTQ bill at the Supreme Court.

The respective lawyer and lecturer had challenged the divisive bill on grounds ranging from Parliamentary procedure to fundamental human rights.

The Supreme Court dismissed the petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill in December 2024.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh