Popular NPP activist Bruce Yaw Owusu, widely known as Maestro, reportedly passed away after a tragic car accident on Sunday, January 25, 2026

His death was announced by close friends on social media, many of whom shared emotional reactions to his passing

Ghanaians also took to the comments section of the post to express condolences to the family and friends of the late political activist

A popular New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist in the Ashanti Region, Bruce Yaw Owusu, also known as Maestro, has reportedly passed away.

Popular NPP activist in the Ashanti Region, Bruce Owusu Maestro, reportedly passes away in a car accident on January 25, 2026. Image credit: BruceOwusuMaestro

Source: Facebook

According to close friends who announced the tragedy on social media, Bruce Owusu Maestro died in a tragic car accident on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

Popular blogger Gye Nyame Gh, who was a close friend of the deceased, broke the news on Facebook, triggering massive reactions.

“This is so heartbreaking 💔. RIP Bruce Owusu Maestro 😭😭,” he wrote in a post accompanied by a photo of the deceased.

Other prominent social media creators who knew the deceased mourned him, expressing sorrow over his abrupt demise.

“Where are you going, sir?? Awwwwwn, this is so sad paaa. Bruce Owusu Maestro, keep resting 😭😭😭😭,” Dotty Dotty wrote on Facebook.

The Facebook post announcing the late activist’s death is below.

Bruce Owusu Maestro was a popular name in NPP circles in the Ashanti Region, where he resided at Afrancho.

He was a staunch supporter of Augustine Collins Ntim, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Offinso North, who has been in power since 2009.

Maestro also harboured his own political ambitions, having contested for the position of Assistant Secretary for the NPP in the Offinso North constituency.

Below is a TikTok post with details of Bruce Owusu Maestro's political leanings.

Reactions to Bruce Owusu Maestro’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the tragic news of Bruce Owusu Maestro’s death.

Cecilia Asante said:

"Ah!! Asem b3n paa nie! Oh! Sorry oo"

Musah Ishmael wrote:

"Can't hold my tears😭😭😭, brother from another mother. May paradise be your abode."

Paula Agyen commented:

"Hmmmmmmm. Rest well, bro. Will always remember the life you lived with us, especially when we were going to the delegates conference. Rest well."

Dzovor Christian Kwabena said:

"Very, very unfortunate. I can't believe my eyes. So sad !!! May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Source: YEN.com.gh