Some NPP supporters in Kasoa have called for the arrest of Awutu Senya East MP Philis Naa Koryoo Okunnor over alleged false claims

The supporters accused her of peddling lies against her predecessor, Mavis Hawa Koomson, and demanded a public apology

Their demand follows a government report that blamed election-day violence in the constituency on security failures, not political attacks

Some supporters of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Kasoa in the Central Region have demanded the arrest of the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Philis Naa Koryoo Okunnor.

In a video circulating on social media, one of the NPP supporters alleged in an interview with a content creator that the MP had engaged in what he described as blatant falsehood against her predecessor, Mavis Hawa Koomson, and ought to be apprehended to face the law.

Kasoa NPP demands the arrest of the Awutu Senya East MP, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, for allegedly lying againsg Mavis Hawa Koomson.

Source: Facebook

He also urged Philis Naa Koryoo Okunnor to render an unqualified apology to residents of Kasoa, the largest community in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, as well as Hawa Koomson.

"Our MP, Philis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, must be arrested for peddling falsehood against Honourable Hawa Koomson. She must also apologise for tarnishing the former MP's reputation. We want the Kasoa police to invite her for questioning and also investigate her,” he said.

The young man, who looked visibly angry from the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, warned that if Philis Naa Koryoo Okunnor fails to apologise, the people of Kasoa will deal with her at the next polls.

He further alleged that the falsehood peddled by the current Awutu Senya East MP and members of her party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), had cost Hawa Koomson her seat.

The NPP group in Kasoa made these remarks while reacting to the investigative report on the alleged election-related violence recorded in Awutu Senya East during the 2024 elections, released by the Ministry of the Interior.

The Kasoa election-related violence report

During the elections, Philis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, who was then a candidate, reportedly alleged on social media that her convoy was attacked by thugs linked to Hawa Koomson.

The incident, he claimed, led to the death of some of her team members.

However, the report presented by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mubarak, showed that the Kasoa election-related violence was caused by security lapses and institutional failures.

Speaking at the government's Accountability Series on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the minister stated that Philis Naa Koryoo Okunnor denied that her convoy was attacked and said she was nowhere near the scene of the incident.

Mavis Hawa Koomson, the former MP for Awutu Senya East, reacts to the Interior Ministry's report on the Kasoa election-related violence.

Source: Facebook

Hawa Koomson reacts to Interior Ministry's report

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the former MP for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson had responded to a new Interior Ministry report on the 2020 Kasoa election violence.

She said the findings, which blamed institutional failures, vindicate her after years of public accusations.

Koomson also called for justice, compensation for victims, and better police training to prevent future incidents.

