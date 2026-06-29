A maternity ward at Mamobi General Hospital was targeted in a midnight raid, with thieves stealing mobile phones from patients and their relatives

The incident, which occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m., has raised serious concerns over security lapses at the facility

Victims alleged that the hospital management dismissed responsibility by insisting patients are accountable for their own belongings

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In a deeply concerning security breach, the maternity ward at Mamobi General Hospital became the target of a midnight raid, leaving vulnerable patients stripped of their personal belongings.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, between 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m., when a group of thieves managed to infiltrate the ward undetected.

Thieves reportedly storm Mamobi General Hospital maternity ward to steal patients' mobile phones. Photo credit: Citinewsroom

Source: UGC

Despite security personnel being stationed at the hospital’s main entrance, the intruders successfully absconded with several mobile phones while patients and their accompanying relatives were asleep.

Midnight raid targets vulnerable mothers

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the theft came to light when victims began waking up in the middle of the night to find their devices missing.

One of the affected patients, Comfort Ahiadzebge, recounted the distressing moment she realised she had been robbed.

She explained that she awoke at around 12:30 a.m. only to find that her Tecno Pop 50 mobile phone had vanished from her side.

“I looked around and my phone was nowhere to be found. Before long, all the patients in the ward started complaining that their phones were gone. There were three of us in the ward,” she said.

Her account was given during an interview with African News journalist Paul Mensah Nsor.

Nsor had been visiting the ward at the time, as his own wife was among the patients who fell victim to the midnight thieves.

Mamobi Hospital management speaks on security lapses

Following the mass theft, affected patients and their relatives approached the hospital administration seeking answers.

However, the response from management has sparked further outrage and concern among families.

According to some of the patients, hospital officials deflected blame by stating that “every patient is responsible for his or her property.”

This stance has drawn heavy criticism from relatives who argue that a medical facility should provide a safe environment for those undergoing treatment.

“This is a patient who is seriously ill and is supposed to be protected. Expecting her to provide her own security in a hospital, especially in a maternity ward, raises serious questions,” an aggrieved relative stated during the interview.

Adding to the anxiety of the victims, nursing staff at Mamobi General Hospital reportedly admitted that this was far from an isolated incident.

According to the patients, the nurses disclosed that such criminal activities “have been happening regularly” within the facility.

Despite the recurring nature of these security failures and the severity of the latest incident, the matter has not yet been formally reported to the police.

As of the time of reporting, no suspects have been identified or apprehended by the facility’s internal security team or local authorities.

Mamprobi Polyclinic baby thief granted bail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Latifa Salifu had been granted GH₵200,000 bail with two sureties after being arrested over the alleged theft of a newborn at the Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra.

The suspect, who was remanded after her initial court appearance, was seen leaving the DOVVSU premises following fresh proceedings on March 4, 2026.

Meanwhile, the rescued baby had been reunited with his mother after receiving medical care at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Source: YEN.com.gh