Ghana Cocoa Board released GH¢2.6 billion to Licensed Buying Companies to settle payments owed to cocoa farmers nationwide

COCOBOD disclosed it has disbursed over GH¢34.5 billion to LBCs since the start of the 2025/26 crop season

About GH¢1.4 billion from the latest release has been set aside to clear outstanding debts owed to farmers for credit purchases

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has released GH¢2.6 billion to Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) to enable payments to cocoa farmers across the country, according to a press statement issued on 2 July 2026.

The funds are designated to cover purchases of cocoa made by LBCs throughout the country.

COCOBOD, helmed by Dr Randy Abbey, releases GH¢2.6 billion to Licensed Buying Companies to pay cocoa farmers. Photo credit: COCOBOD/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

COCOBOD, led by Dr Randy Abbey,, disclosed that total disbursements to LBCs have exceeded GH¢34.5 billion since the 2025/26 crop season began, with the latest tranche forming part of that ongoing commitment.

COCOBOD earmarKs GH¢1.4b for debt clearance

Of the GH¢2.6 billion released, roughly GH¢1.4 billion has been specifically allocated to settle arrears owed to farmers whose cocoa was purchased on credit.

In a statement dated Thursday, July 2, 2o26, COCOBOD stated it is working in close coordination with LBCs to ensure all affected farmers receive their dues without delay, and that monitoring systems are in place to track the movement of funds to intended recipients.

Farmers who have outstanding payments have been advised to reach out directly to the buying companies through which they sold their produce, with COCOBOD assuring that full settlement of all arrears is actively being pursued.

COCOBOD pledges no farmer will go unpaid

The Board reaffirmed the government's dedication to safeguarding the welfare of cocoa farmers and maintaining the credibility of Ghana's cocoa industry.

It acknowledged farmers for their patience and resilience throughout the process, giving assurances that no farmer who sold through approved channels would be left without payment.

COCOBOD added that it remains committed to working alongside government and industry partners to reinforce the cocoa value chain, raise farmer welfare standards and secure the sector's long-term sustainability.

Ghana's cocoa sector is a cornerstone of the national economy, and timely payment to farmers is considered critical to sustaining production levels and farmer confidence in the supply chain.

Read the statement from COCOBOD on Facebook below:

Three arrested for smuggling 100 cocoa bags

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that three individuals had been arrested in the Bono Region for allegedly smuggling more than 100 bags of cocoa beans from Côte d’Ivoire into Ghana.

The suspects were apprehended at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District after security agencies intercepted a truck transporting the cocoa.

They were interrogated to determine whether more individuals are involved in the alleged smuggling activities.

Source: YEN.com.gh