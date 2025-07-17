Ghanaian musician Denning Edem Hotor, popularly Edem, has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the Safer Digital Ghana campaign

The award-winning musician and rapper Edem made the official announcement on his Instagram page

Ghanaian comedian DKB and other celebrities have congratulated Edem on his new appointment

Renowned Ghanaian artist Edem has been officially unveiled as the Brand Ambassador for the Safer Digital Ghana Campaign, an ambitious initiative spearheaded by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) under the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation.

This campaign would promote digital safety and cybersecurity awareness across the nation.

Edem joins the Safer Digital Ghana Campaign

The appointment was announced during a formal ceremony held at the CSA Headquarters in Accra, where various stakeholders gathered to witness this significant milestone in Ghana's digital landscape.

In his heartfelt acceptance speech, musician Edem expressed profound gratitude to the ministry for bestowing upon him such a vital national responsibility, emphasising the honour of representing a cause that directly impacts the safety and well-being of Ghanaians.

He articulated the pressing need for heightened digital safety awareness in an increasingly interconnected world, stating,

"We live in an era where the digital world shapes nearly every aspect of our lives—how we learn, work, communicate, and express ourselves. While the internet opens doors to countless opportunities, it also brings with it significant threats that can compromise individuals, businesses, and even national security."

Edem shares his vision for the project

Edem stressed that the Safer Digital Ghana Campaign goes beyond mere awareness and aims to empower all Ghanaians, ranging from school children to business owners, government workers, and everyday citizens, to take proactive measures in safeguarding themselves and their communities in the online realm.

"As the face of this campaign, I’m not just here to represent; I’m here to advocate for meaningful change. I am truly committed to leveraging my platform to promote essential cyber hygiene practices, encourage the reporting of cyber incidents, and champion safe internet habits, particularly among the youth, who are the most active consumers of digital content," he declared passionately.

He concluded his speech by reaffirming his dedication to fulfilling this role to the best of his abilities and called on all Ghanaians to recognise cybersecurity as a shared responsibility and a national priority.

The CSA was optimistic that with Edem’s widespread influence and relatable presence, the Safer Digital Ghana Campaign would effectively reach a broader audience, fostering a culture of responsible digital living and ultimately securing Ghana’s digital future.

Musician Edem loses his dad

Ghanaian rapper Ayigbe Edem recently announced the passing of his father, an announcement that has sparked widespread sympathy and condolences across social media platforms.

On Monday, July 14th, 2025, Edem took to his Twitter account to share the heartbreaking news, posting a touching photo of himself with his father.

Accompanied by a cascade of broken heart emojis, he conveyed his devastation, stating,

"Oh Dad 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔. It’s too early, and you know it …"

This poignant message resonated with fans and followers who expressed their support and shared their messages of comfort during this difficult time.

Musician Edem talks about high import duties

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about musician Edem, who voiced dissatisfaction about Ghana's exorbitant import tariff costs, claiming that the prices were unreasonable.

He expressed his inability to comprehend how tariffs often cost more than the imported goods in a post on X.

Many Ghanaians have expressed their personal experiences and agreed with his views in the comments area.

