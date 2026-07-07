Otumfuo Osei Tutu II selected Nana Ama Bonsu as the 15th Asantehemaa, replacing Nana Konadu Yiadom III who died in August 2025

The appointment makes Otumfuo Osei Tutu II only the third Asantehene in history to reign alongside three separate queen mothers

The last monarch to achieve this milestone was Asantehene Nana Kwaku Duah I, whose reign ended in 1867

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The Asante Kingdom has erupted in celebration after Otumfuo Osei Tutu II named Nana Ama Bonsu as the new Asantehemaa, a selection that also shatters a record standing for nearly 160 years.

Nana Ama Bonsu becomes the 15th woman to occupy the historic female stool, succeeding Nana Konadu Yiadom III, who passed away in August 2025.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II breaks a 159-year record with the enstoolment of Ama Bonsu as the new Asantehemaa. Photo source: Manhyia Palace/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, her forthcoming formal installation will make Otumfuo Osei Tutu II the third Asantehene in the empire's recorded history to have reigned alongside three distinct queen mothers.

Otumfuo breaks 159-year record

The significance of the appointment extends well beyond the immediate succession. Within the Asante Kingdom's governance structure, the Asantehene and Asantehemaa serve as joint custodians of the sacred Golden Stool, with the Queen Mother playing an especially critical role in the selection of future kings.

Only two monarchs before the current Asantehene had ever served with three separate queen mothers, a milestone last achieved when the reign of Asantehene Nana Kwaku Duah I concluded in 1867.

Since ascending the Asante throne in 1999, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has governed alongside Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II and Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

The installation of Nana Ama Bonsu as the third queen mother of his reign cements his place in the kingdom's royal history.

Celebrations across Asante Kingdom

News of the selection drew widespread jubilation across the Asante region, with communities gathering to mark the announcement.

The dual leadership model that defines Asante royal authority will now continue under Nana Ama Bonsu, whose formal enstoolment is expected to draw significant ceremony and public attention from across Ghana and the diaspora.

The Asantehemaa's stool carries immense cultural and constitutional weight within the kingdom, and the appointment of a new occupant marks a defining moment for the institution as it enters a new chapter.

Otumfuo to celebrate Akwasidae in US

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II would preside over a special Akwasidae Festival at Bowie State University, Maryland, on August 30, 2026.

The event was expected to be the most significant gathering of Asante traditional leadership ever held in the United States.

Otumfuo would be accompanied by Paramount Chiefs, Divisional Chiefs, Queen Mothers and members of the Asanteman Council.

Source: YEN.com.gh