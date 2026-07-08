GTEC published a list of unaccredited learning centres operated by public universities across Ghana

The authority also named institutions whose institutional accreditation has since expired

Students and prospective applicants have been urged to verify the accreditation status of any institution before enrolment

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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has released a list of learning centres run by public universities that lack accreditation, alongside a separate list of tertiary institutions whose institutional accreditation has expired.

The disclosure is intended to guide students, parents, and the general public in making informed decisions about where they pursue higher education.

The GTEC releases a list of unaccredited learning centres and institutions with expired accreditation. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Among the concerns raised by GTEC is the operation of learning centres by public universities without the requisite accreditation approvals.

Such centres, the commission indicated, are not authorised to offer programmes under the current regulatory framework, meaning qualifications obtained through them may not carry formal recognition.

In addition to the unaccredited learning centres, GTEC identified several institutions whose institutional accreditation has lapsed.

Accreditation is a mandatory requirement for tertiary institutions to legally operate and award recognised certificates, diplomas, or degrees in Ghana.

What GTEC's statement means for students

Prospective students and those currently enrolled at affected institutions face potential consequences regarding the validity of their qualifications.

Certificates obtained from unaccredited or lapsed institutions may not be accepted by employers, professional bodies, or other academic institutions for further studies.

GTEC has consistently maintained that accreditation exists to protect the quality of tertiary education and ensure that institutions meet minimum standards before they admit students or confer awards.

The commission's decision to make the lists publicly available reflects its mandate to regulate and improve the quality of tertiary education across the country.

Members of the public have been encouraged to consult GTEC directly or visit official channels to verify the accreditation status of any institution or learning centre before committing to a programme of study.

Read the GTEC statement on Facebook below:

Student loan opens application portal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Students Loan Trust Fund had announced that its loan application portal will close on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

SLTF CEO Dr Saajida Shiraz disclosed the fund has disbursed over GH¢170 million to nearly 48,000 students under its Regular Students Loan scheme.

Eligible applicants must be Ghanaian citizens under 45, enrolled in an accredited undergraduate programme, and hold a valid Ghana Card.

Source: YEN.com.gh