A student of the Accra Technical University has social media frenzy over his choice between a first-class degree and $1 million

In a video on X, the young student gave reasons for his choice and expressed optimism that his preference will work in his favour

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their opinions on the matter

A student of the Accra Technical University was asked to choose between a first-class degree and $1 million, and his choice got many talking on social media.

The young man gave reasons for his choice, but it seemed that netizens did not buy his explanation.

Ghanaian university student prefers a first-class degree to $1million. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X & Accra Technical University/Facebook

In a video on X, the student was dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt and a black trouser. He was wearing his backpack which possibly contained his study materials.

When the interviewer asked him whether he would choose a first-class degree or $1 million, the young man stuck his tongue out and nodded his head for a while, possibly thinking about his response.

He paused briefly and answered the question. The young man said he would choose first-class over $1 million.

“I would choose a first-class degree over 1 million dollars because, with a first-class degree, once I start working, I’ll earn a better salary every month. And if I save that salary for a year, I can make more than a million dollars.”

Ghanaians react to university student’s choice

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @eddie_wrt on X. As of the time of publication, the video had over 94,000 views with almost 300 comments.

Read some of the reactions below:

@HyperGist_ said:

“His lecturer might abandon the lecture hall over that amount. Dey play 🤣.”

@m_artinezyrn wrote:

“ATU fo) de3 lmao how much is the salary in Ghana?”

@GhanaSocialUni said:

“This guy is a university and he can’t even think and deduce … Charley, do you ask what they are teaching them there.”

@HyperGist_ wrote:

“If you use this kinda reasoning to cross any road in Accra, funeral go dey. How many of his lecturers have $1M? Those who might even have are businessmen.”

@PabloCherobin said:

“If you take GHS 10,000 home every month, it would take you approximately: 1,040 months, about 86.7 years. To make the equivalent of $1 million (GHS 10.4 million) and that’s without spending a single cedi. Don’t also forget that some degree holders are earning GHS 3,000-6,000.”

@MrsniperForex wrote:

“🚨Degrees Don’t Guarantee Wealth. Many first-class graduates struggle to find high-paying jobs. Success in life often depends more on networking, soft skills, and opportunity than just academic excellence.”

@daulerx said:

“He Dey university still ano Dey blame am, he go finish come do video for ein room say fridge sef he no fi buy🤣🤣🤣.”

@OmanbaGh1 wrote:

“Anyone who chooses 1st class over the $1m has a very low probability of becoming a 1st class student.”

UCC fresher chooses degree over money

YEN.com.gh reported that a first-year student at the University of Cape Coast chose to study for a first-class degree over $1 million.

In a TikTok video, the UCC freshman explained that if he gets a good degree, it would help him secure a job.

Social media users shared varied opinions on the matter.

