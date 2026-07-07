Watch Dramatic Moment Nigerian Army Helicopters Make 'Dangerous' Rescue Landing

A video captured two Nigerian Army helicopters performing a close-formation landing during a staged rescue simulation

The aggressive descent kicked up large dust clouds, with online viewers describing the manoeuvre as dangerous

Military experts noted the high-pressure tactics are standard practice for preparing pilots for combat extraction scenarios

A video showing two Nigerian Army helicopters carrying out an intense close-formation landing during a training exercise has attracted widespread attention online, with viewers divided over the apparent risks involved.

The footage, which circulated across social media platforms, captured the aircraft descending rapidly into a confined area in near-simultaneous fashion.

Watch the dramatic moment Nigerian Army helicopters make 'dangerous' rescue landing. Photo credit: GhanaWeb

Source: Twitter

The manoeuvre generated large clouds of dust as the helicopters navigated in tight proximity to each other throughout the descent.

Nigerian Army rescue simulation

The exercise was designed as a staged rescue simulation, intended to test emergency response capabilities under high-pressure, time-critical conditions.

The drill was structured to replicate the kind of swift extraction operations soldiers might face in hostile or live-fire environments, where delays can cost lives.

Military experts noted that the aggressive flying techniques on display are not unusual within such training contexts.

Pilots are regularly drilled in rapid landing procedures precisely to ensure they can perform under the stress of actual combat or emergency scenarios, where precision and speed must coexist.

Once the clip began circulating, commentary flooded in from multiple platforms.

A section of viewers expressed admiration for the technical skill required to coordinate such a manoeuvre, recognising the level of training demanded to maintain control during a simultaneous high-speed descent in close quarters.

Others raised questions about the safety margins involved, describing the proximity between the two aircraft as unnecessarily risky.

The visual drama of the footage, particularly the billowing dust and the speed of the descent, contributed to the perception of danger among those unfamiliar with military aviation training standards.

The Nigerian Army has maintained that drills of this nature are an essential component of combat readiness, arguing that personnel must be exposed to demanding conditions during training to remain effective in real-world deployments.

Watch the video on X below:

Fake army personnel, police arrested

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported seven men were arrested for a nationwide robbery spree involving cash, gold, and mercury.

The suspects included men posing as military and police personnel during the alleged crimes.

Ongoing investigations aimed to apprehend additional accomplices linked to the syndicate.

Source: YEN.com.gh