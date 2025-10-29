A scammer’s conversation with a woman has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions online.

The woman showed composure and wit, pretending to cooperate while frustrating the fraudster until he lost his cool

The viral exchange raised awareness and also reminded Ghanaians of the growing risk of Momo fraud, and how to approach it

A mobile money fraudster has gone viral for his dramatic exchange with a woman who refused to fall for his tricks.

In a trending video, the scammer grew increasingly angry after his potential victim refused to “mention the code” he needed to access her money.

The woman, having noticed from the start that the caller was a fraudster, decided to play along, pretending to be naïve while deliberately wasting his time.

The frustrated scammer kept urging her to read out the supposed MTN message, shouting;

“Madam, read the number! Why are you doing that?”

His tone turned desperate as he demanded she reveal her details, but she calmly ignored him until he eventually lost his temper.

Realising he had been exposed, the man resorted to insults, ending the call in defeat.

The video has since gone viral, sparking laughter and strong lessons across social media about the tactics of scammers.

Many have taken the incident as a warning not to share personal details with unknown callers claiming to be from MTN.

Ghanaians react with laughter and caution

Reactions online have ranged from amusement to alarm as users shared their thoughts:

@W0Kwasia wrote:

“Thief wey nor get heart 😂”

@Queku_P commented:

“The small airtime the fraudster get, the woman use all…🤣🤣🤣😭”

@nino_brown6366 said:

“😂😂😂 Fraudster wey no get patience”

@leadusthere added:

“The thing pain the fraudster ooo. The girl do all”

@LailaisBlunt concluded:

“😂 Impatient thief, it’s the entitlement for me”

The Bank of Ghana’s 2023 Financial Stability Review revealed that 13,451 people had fallen victim to financial fraud, with mobile money fraud alone accounting for over 2,700 cases that year.

Over 400,000 MoMo scam messages blocked daily

Mobile money fraud has long plagued Ghana’s fintech space, eroding public trust and causing major financial losses.

In May 2025, Mobile Money Limited intensified its efforts, blocking more than 400,000 scam SMS messages daily.

According to Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Godwin Tamakloe, the company’s new system automatically detects and blocks suspicious messages before they reach customers.

“The system can block over 400,000 SMSs in a day that would have reached customers for them to now call up and defraud,” he said on Channel One TV.

MTN deploys blockchain to fight MoMo fraud

In October 2025, MTN Ghana announced plans to deploy blockchain technology to strengthen fraud prevention.

The move aims to enhance transparency and make every transaction traceable from origin to destination.

“Every transaction can be traced,” MTN said.

“When fraud occurs, tracing it in real time can be difficult. Blockchain will change that by allowing full traceability, even down to the agent level.”

How to avoid becoming a MoMo fraud victim

The Ghana Cyber Security Authority has joined the fight against mobile money (MoMo) fraud.

Below are key guidelines compiled to help you avoid becoming a victim of MoMo fraud.

1. Never give your mobile money PIN to anyone:

Never share your Personal Identification Number (PIN) or any secret code with anyone, not even mobile money agents, telecom workers, or friends.

Mobile money agents and telecom staff are not allowed to ask for your PIN to perform transactions on your behalf. Remember: your PIN is your personal secret.

2. Make your PIN hard to guess:

Create a PIN that is difficult for others to figure out. Avoid using easy combinations such as your birth year, birthday, repetitive numbers (e.g., 1111, 2222), or simple patterns like 1234 or 2018.

Choose a PIN that is unique yet easy for you to remember. If you suspect your current PIN is weak, change it immediately.

3. Don’t give your phone to mobile money agents:

Never hand over your phone to an agent to perform a transaction for you. Doing so exposes you to potential fraud, as the agent may access sensitive information on your device.

4. Wait for confirmation:

After depositing at any MoMo merchant shop, always wait to receive a confirmation message before leaving.

Ensure that the text message is sent by your telecom provider, not from a suspicious number. Verify transaction details before withdrawing or transferring money.

5. Beware of fraudulent text messages and calls:

Be cautious of suspicious text messages or phone calls concerning your MoMo account. Do not follow any instructions from unknown numbers asking for your details or money transfers.

Ignore calls claiming you’ve won a prize or requesting your account information. When in doubt, contact your telecom provider’s official customer care for assistance.

