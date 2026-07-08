A Nigerian man who went viral for mocking Zulu culture while seated in a R9 million Maybach was arrested in Parklands, Cape Town

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was present during the 8 July 2026 operation, which saw vehicles with invalid registrations impounded

A brand-new silver Mercedes GLE registered as a white BMW was among the vehicles seized for further criminal investigation

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A Nigerian man who caused a storm of outrage across South Africa after a video showing him mocking Zulu culture went viral has reportedly been arrested in the Cape Town suburb of Parklands.

South African Police reportedly arrest Nigerian man who went viral after video showed him and his friends mocking Zulu culture. Image credit: iStock, The Day Star/FB

Source: UGC

The man, reportedly a forex or crypto trader, first drew public condemnation on 5 July 2026 when footage circulated online showing him standing by a Maybach worth more than $500,000, approximately R9 million, with friends as he mocked the culture's accent.

The clip was widely criticised as deeply offensive to Zulu culture and to South Africans as a whole.

Cape Town Mayor present during arrest

Reports from Legit.ng indicate that the Nigerian man's arrest came just three days later, on 8 July 2026, during an enforcement operation in Parklands.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was on the ground for the operation and subsequently posted about it on X, indicating that authorities had impounded several vehicles that lacked valid registrations.

Among the vehicles seized was a brand-new silver Mercedes GLE that had been registered in the system as a white BMW. That particular vehicle was taken for further criminal investigation.

The mayor used the operation to call for stronger local policing capacity, stating that Cape Town intends to establish its own Metro Police Detectives Unit capable of investigating crimes independently of national structures.

The X post below shows the video that made the Nigerian man go viral, as well as another clip of his alleged arrest by South African Police.

South Africans React to the Arrest

News of the arrest spread quickly on social media. X user @THULIIIIIIIIII was among the first to inform her followers, writing: "That Nigerian [Explicit] who was mocking the South Africans has been arrested 🤣🤣🤣"

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions from social media users:

@Triciakoki said:

"I want this to happen every day."

@THULIIIIIIIIII said:

"Police should clean the streets."

@mshika_pringle2 said:

"It was about time."

The University of Ghana bans all travel to South Africa for staff and students due to rising xenophobic violence, urging precautions for those already there. Image credit: UG, BBC

Source: UGC

University of Ghana bans travel to SA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana has placed a ban on all travel to South Africa by its staff and students, effective immediately, following growing concerns about xenophobic attacks in the country.

According to reports by TV3 Ghana on July 7, 2026, the university issued a formal travel advisory directing members of its community to stay out of South Africa until further notice.

The institution cited the rising wave of xenophobic violence in the country as the basis for the decision.

Source: YEN.com.gh