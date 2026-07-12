Dennis Miracles Aboagye announces candidacy for NPP National Communications Director position

Aboagye aims to strengthen party communication strategies ahead of upcoming elections

Reactions highlight strong support for Aboagye's leadership and communication skills

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Spokesperson for the Bawumia campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has declared his intention to contest for the position of National Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a video on X, Miracles Aboagye said he wants the position as part of efforts to strengthen the party's communication structures ahead of future elections.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye declares bid for NPP National Communications Director position. Photo credit: Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Source: Facebook

Dennis Miracle Aboagye explained that he is motivated by the desire to help reposition the NPP’s communication strategy and effectively communicate the party’s policies, values and vision to Ghanaians.

The caption to the video he posted on social media indicated that the NPP needs to define and tell its story.

"Today I offer myself to serve. I am contesting for the National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party. Our message is strong, Our record is defensible. What we need now is a communications team that does not flinch or surrender."

"The opposition and intimidation will not define us. We will define ourselves. Let’s stand shoulder to shoulder to work and bring the NPP back to power. Built to lead. Ready to win," he added.

The National Communications Director is one of the key elected national executive positions within the NPP. The person who holds the position has to coordinating the party’s communication strategy, media engagements and public messaging.

Miracles has held several communication and political roles within the NPP. He previously served as Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem North.

His declaration comes as the NPP prepares for its national delegates conference and internal elections to elect new national executives following the party’s defeat in the 2024 general election.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Miracles bid for national position

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Dennis Miracle Aboagye on Facebook, Read them below:

Kofi Osei said:

"Where make your footsoldiers meet?"

Awudzi Eyiram wrote:

"This guy knows how to communicate. I stopped listening to political shows because of the insults, until I heard miracles communicating and miraculously, it was pure and clean. Anyone who hates you does so because they can't compare themselves to you. Take a bow."

Bright Abia Emmanuel said:

"Even your opponent knows you’re who you say you are."

Gumzoya Bazomtii wrote:

"We are behind you strongly. You have proven beyond reasonable doubt to lead and handle our great party communications."

Paa Kwasi said:

"Unopposed is what we should be talking about here. Any challenger?"

Atoladongo Akazire Robert wrote:

"You should be unopposed, but if someone wants to test the waters, that person is at liberty to do so."

Albert Owusu Fordjour Emmanuel said:

"We’ve waited for this for far too long. Full force 🔥 🔥."

Source: YEN.com.gh