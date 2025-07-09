NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong has accused the EC of lacking principles over its decision to rerun elections in Ablekuma North

Kodua says the EC's inconsistency makes it difficult to defend or predict its decisions, adding the commission has lost credibility

The NPP has decided to boycott the parliamentary rerun scheduled for July 11, insisting their candidate Akua Afriyie won legitimately

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has stated that the Electoral Commission (EC) lacks principles.

This claim comes amid criticism from the opposition party, questioning the EC's decision to rerun the election in some constituencies in Ablekuma North.

NPP's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, admits EC, led by Jean Mensa, lacks principles amid criticism. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Kodua Frimpong stated that, based on current developments, he finds it challenging to defend the EC against assertions that its leadership is not fit for purpose.

The EC's Deputy Commissioner, Dr Bossman Asare, had earlier stated in Parliament that they intended to collate the results for the Ablekuma North parliamentary election if the police would provide them with security.

Several weeks after Dr Asare's statement in the Parliament of Ghana, the EC announced it was going to rerun the parliamentary election in 19 polling stations in Ablekuma North.

This sudden U-turn, according to the NPP's General Secretary, showed a lack of principles on the part of the EC.

He stated that the issue was not about a rerun but about principles and having convictions.

Mr Kodua explained that if one entered an election and won, it would be unreasonable for the same person to later suggest a rerun without clear justification.

Based on this, he said the NPP would be unable to oppose calls by the Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, for the removal of the EC commissioner, Jean Mensa, and her deputies.

"Based on what's happening currently, I'm unable to speak positively of the Electoral Commission because the inconsistency in their actions even makes it difficult for me to understand the decision they have taken and to criticise a person's perception about the Electoral Commission," he said.

"I'm unable to side with them; I'm unable to defend them because if you cannot be consistent with your own decisions, if you cannot be coherent, then it makes it difficult for people to even predict you, and that's where we are as a country. At least, the Electoral Commission must have principle," he added.

This criticism within the NPP's ranks adds to the growing concerns about the EC's effectiveness and impartiality.

The NPP's General Secretary's comments may further fuel the NDC's alleged attempt to oust Jean Mensa and her deputies at the EC.

Watch the video below:

NPP boycotts Ablekuma North polling stations rerun

Meanwhile, Justin Kodua Frimpong has strongly opposed the Electoral Commission’s decision to hold a parliamentary rerun in 19 polling stations within the Ablekuma North Constituency, maintaining that the party’s candidate, Akua Afriyie, legitimately won the 2024 election.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, Mr Kodua asserted that the NPP achieved a decisive victory in the area and accused the EC of attempting to override the will of the people by calling for a rerun.

Consequently, the party has decided to boycott the elections, which are slated for Friday, July 11, 2025.

The NDC, however, is poised to win the elections, with many party stalwarts thronging the Ablekuma North Constituency to campaign for their candidate, Ewurabena Aubyn.

NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, says the party is heading to the court to challenge EC's rerun of the Ablekuma North Parliamentary election. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

NPP heads to court over Ablekuma North

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NPP expressed opposition to the Electoral Commission's (EC) decision to rerun the Ablekuma North parliamentary election.

The rerun was scheduled for July 11 in 19 polling stations amid a dispute over the authenticity of results from the December 2024 polls.

The NPP's General Secretary, Justin Frimpong-Kodua, announced that the party intended to challenge the commission's decision in court.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh